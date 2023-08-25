Mad River Valley Arts, Hector Griswold and Artworks Frame Shop present the 33nd annual Green Mountain Photo Show (GMPS) to be held at the Red Barn at Lareau Farm and Forest, September 10 thru October 8, Thursday and Friday, from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m.

Advertisement

GMPS is open to professional and amateur photographers both locally and nationally. Each artist may submit up to three photographs. Come see iconic Vermont images, abstract or realist styles, black and white or blazing color, and digitally manipulated works.

Also included will be a small works section with pieces limited to 14 x14 inches.

There is a public reception Sunday, September 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. The show is open and free to the public. We welcome you to enter your work or simply enjoy the exhibit.