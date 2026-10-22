Student musicians from across Vermont will gather at Harwood Union High School on Friday, Oct. 23, for the fifth annual Sonic Futures Battle of the Bands, an evening of live performances paired with workshops and hands-on music industry experience.

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The event begins at 7 p.m. in the Harwood auditorium. Tickets cost $5 for students, $10 for adults and $15 for families.

Created by Harwood’s music department, Sonic Futures provides student musicians with performance opportunities and practical experience in the music business. The program begins each school year with a fall music industry summit and Battle of the Bands, then concludes with a youth music showcase in the spring.

HIGH SCHOOLS

This year’s lineup includes 14 acts representing high schools and educational programs across central, northern and western Vermont: The Assembly Band, Golden Pig, MINC, Brian and the Others, LIMAZÀBB, Glam Cowboys, Blabber-Mouth, L’Appel du Vide, Surf Green, 2nd Balcony Jazz Band, The Tones, The Voice Cracks, Will Clark and Mollie Mislak.

Harwood performers include The Assembly Band, Glam Cowboys, L’Appel du Vide, Surf Green and Will Clark. Other participants represent Danville, Vergennes, Milton, Middlebury, Spaulding and St. Albans Town Educational Center, along with MINC, whose members attend various Vermont high schools, and U-32.

The event extends beyond the evening’s performances. Student musicians will spend the afternoon working with Vermont producers and songwriters Jer Coons, Paige Thibault and Eric Maier, along with other music industry professionals.

BUSINESS SIDE

Workshops will cover songwriting, album production, booking performances and the business side of the music industry. Jeremy Urtz, a booking agent for Higher Ground, will lead a session on booking gigs. Coons will work with students on songwriting and album production, while Andy Gagnon, Stefanie Weigand and Matt Avery will lead additional industry workshops.

Students will leave with resources and practical knowledge to help develop their musical identities, promote their bands and book future performances.

The winning band will receive a full day of professional recording at Coons’ jer&co studio, with mastering by Julia Rangel at Tank Recording Studio. The top three acts will earn places at the Sonic Futures Youth Music Showcase at Higher Ground on May 22, 2027.

STUDENT RUN

Students also run the Battle of the Bands production, including preproduction, hosting, lighting design and sound engineering. Harwood’s HighlandMedia students will handle professional production, including multicamera livestreaming, photography and audio recording.

The program also partners with the University of Vermont’s music education program, giving future music teachers opportunities to observe and assist with the event.

Organizers say the combination of performance, instruction and production experience is intended to help young musicians build skills both onstage and behind the scenes.

This year’s event is supported by the Harwood music program, Mad Taco, Higher Ground and Tank Recording.