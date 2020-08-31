COVID-19 in Vermont Positive test results 1,624 (8 New) Currently hospitalized 1 Hospitalized Under Investigation 7 Total People Recovered 1,425 Deaths 58 People Tested 135,721 Travelers Monitored 675 Contacts Monitored 66 People Completed Monitoring 7,579 Washington County cases 62 (2 deaths) Updated 08/31/20 at 11:00 a.m. Source: healthvermont.gov

As businesses, events, groups, and people are affected by the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, we will be making updates below.

If you have information you would like to share please send us an email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or contact us through our Facebook or Twitter pages.

MAD RIVER VALLEY AREA-COVID 19 Community VOLUNTEER SIGN-UP

Remote Learning links for local students: Waitsfield | Warren | Fasyton | Moretown | Thatcher Brook

Links to important Vermont resources:

VT Department of Labor FAQ | VT Department of Health | VT Emergency Management | VT Retail and Grocers Association

May 1

Beginning Monday, May 4, Bisbee's Hardware in Waitsfield will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Closed on Sunday. Open for curbside only so please call ahead.

April 29

Mehuron's Supermarket will return to regular hours May 1.

April 15

Mad Taco in Waitsfield will reopen for takout stating Thursday, April 16. Call 802-496-3832 or https://www.themadtaco.com/locations/waitsfield for details

April 10

PAWSitive pantry partners with VT Disaster Animal Response Team & VT Federation of Humane Societies to provide supplies & services.

Governor Scott extends stay home order until May 15

April 8

Mad River Riders close trails to avoid crowding, they encourage people to ride the dirt roads to allow spacing.

April 2

Allen Lumber is closing through April 19. They plan to reopen on April 20.

Valley Animal Hospital is open Monday - Friday 8:00a to 5:00p and Saturday 8:00a to 12:00p. Dr Hadden is available for medical appointments and surgical procedures only. We would request calls regarding routine vaccinations be postponed until further notice. To pick up medications please call the office in advance and they can be picked up outside.

March 31

Worthy Burger Too in Waitsfield has closed for the foreseeable future.

The town clerk’s office, lister’s office and zoning office are closed to the public, effective immediately, until April 30, 2020.

March 28

The bottles and cans shed at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ is suspending collection of bottles and cans until the coronavirus pandemic is over. When organizers can safely collect bottles and cans again, they will put out another announcement. The shed is locked and people are asked to store the bottles and cans at home for the time being.

March 26

Red Hen cafe is closed. Products will be available at local markets and at Roots Market Online Store. Or call for special orders.

Valero in Waitsfield is closed.

March 25

Kenyon's Variety is open to phone orders and curb or delivery service only. No customers allowed in store. Call 496-3922.



March 24

Clearwater Sports, Waitsfield, is closed but is offering curbside pickup service for those who need to buy something from the store. Text 802-917-1556.

March 22

Mad River Taste Place will be doing Pickups/Online Orders ONLY! Call (802-496-3165), Email ( This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ) or check out their online store (store.madrivertaste.com) to put in an order. Orders will be processed Monday - Saturday 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.. CLOSED for all business on Sundays.

March 21

Tucker Hill Inn Is doing take out Saturday. Call at 802-496-3983 or see their Facebook page for menu.

New hours for Kenyon's: - : 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; : - 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.; : Closed. Kenyon's is also offering call-in ordering for pick up outside during the above hours, and is making deliveries.

Fit To Be Thai’d Restaurant is Open for Take- out from 4-9 PM. Order by phone or online Phone: (802) 496-3008 Online ordering: http://www.store.fit2bethaied.com

March 20

Hostel Tevere has will to open Friday-Sunday from 5-8pm for take out only.

Mad Taco is reported closed.

The Mad River Valley Emergency Response Team has created a Facebook page: MRV Emergency Response Page.

The Swanson Inn will offer weeknight family dinners for 2 or 4, starting Monday, March 23. Check their website to know what is cooking.

Governor Phil Scott and members of his administration will host a media briefing on COVID-19 with discussion of initiatives to support individuals and businesses impacted by mitigation measures and answer questions on overall COVID-19 response , at 11:15 a.m. Tune in to local television or radio or www.facebook.com/GovPhilScott

with discussion of initiatives to support individuals and businesses impacted by mitigation measures and answer questions on overall COVID-19 response , Tune in to local television or radio or Shaw’s is now open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to give staff extra time to clean the store. Every and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. the store is open for higher risk neighbors to get their shopping done. Toilet paper is coming in steadily every other day and management is limiting purchases to 2 per customer Sanitizer should be coming in sparingly in the near future and a couple of cases sanitizing wipes are arriving every other day. Produce is in great shape with limited stocking issues.

March 19

Peasant restaurant, Waitsfield, will offer takeout through , 4 to 7 p.m. Call 802-496-6856 to place an order and pay by credit card over the phone. They will bring out your order when you arrive. Limited menu.

Fayston's town office is closed to the public, but town employees are on site and working, taking phone calls and answering emails as well as seeing people by appointment.

TD Bank, Waitsfield, has new hours: through , 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and , 9:30 a.m. to noon. People are advised to use the drive-thru as often as possible.

March 18

Lawson's Finest: retail store remains open for beer sales to-go from 12-7pm Monday through Friday and 11-7pm on Saturday & Sunday (credit cards only please). We are assessing our plans day by day. Phone orders and curb service available.

The Valley Arts office and Festival Gallery are closed until further notice.

Bisbees Hardware changed hours to M-F 7 to 4, Sat. 9-3.

Shaw’s in Waitsfield has reduced its hours. It is currently closing at 8 p.m.

Free community wifi is available in Waitsfield at The Mad River Green Shops(Farmers' Market Green) and General Wait House. Free wifi in Warren Village near gazebo and Warren Store. MAP

Three Mountain Cafe has closed. For special orders please email sedona5028@gmail LINK

Mehuron's is reducing its hours to 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., effective Sunday, March 22. They are still open 8-9 for High Risk people and ask everyone else to please wait to shop to allow time for those most vulnerable.

Paradise Provisions will be staying open every day with shortened hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Groceries and prepared dinners are available and the deli is open 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily.

Product Think Tank's retail outlet in Mad River Green Shops is closed, except for pickup by appointment. Online sales can be made at www.ProductTT.com.

Pizza Soul is limiting its service to takeout only. Patrons are to call ahead to expedite your order.

American Flatbread is open for takeout only, 5 to 9 p.m., Thursday through Sunday.

Yestermorrow has canceled or postponed all hands-on upcoming classes through April 25.

Balanced Life Chiropractic Dr. Corin Bauer has closed Balanced Life Chiropractic in Waitsfield for the time being.

March 17

Complexions is closed for in-person services but is open for products and gift certificates. Call 496-2582 to arrange for purchases.

Worthy Burger Too will have takeout, possibly starting Thursday and will post the takeout menu on social media sites daily. 802-496-2575. They hope to reopen April 6.

Sage restaurant will be closed temporarily.

The Hyde Away: Beginning Wednesday, open from 4 to 8 p.m. for takeout. Check website and social media for menu and daily specials. Reopening April 6.

The Fayston town offices are closed until March 31. All employees will be in the office during their scheduled hours and available by phone or email. See town website for contact information. The road department will continue to operate.

As a result of COVID-19 developments, this week’s regularly scheduled meeting of the Mad River Valley Planning District (MRVPD) Steering Committee (Thursday, March 19, 2020, at the General Wait House) has been canceled.

Artisans’ Gallery is temporarily closing.

Due to COVID-19, Hap’s Service Station Inc. has changed operations. Shop hours will be Mon-Thur 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The office and waiting room are closed to the public. There is a key drop in the first garage bay door. 24/7 towing is still available. Call 802-496-3948.

Warren Store will close on Tuesday afternoon until further notice.

Due to the COVID-19 the The Warren municipal building will be closed to the public. All departments will be available to correspond via email and telephone. Dog licenses have been extended until May 1, 2020.

Green Mountain Transit will cease local operations tomorrow, March 18, 2020. The Mad River Valley bus service will be suspended until further notice.

Per order of Vermont Governor Phil Scott all restaurants in Vermont are to close at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 to onsite/sit-down dining. Restaurants can offer take out & delivery services. This order is effect until April 6, though this could be extended. LINK

to onsite/sit-down dining. Restaurants can offer take out & delivery services. This order is effect until April 6, though this could be extended. LINK MRV Senior Center update: The Mad River Valley Senior Center WILL NOT be offering takeout lunches on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Regular Meals On Wheels deliveries will continue and volunteer drivers are needed.

The Blue Stone, Waterbury and Waitsfield, will go to takeout only.

Three Mountain Cafe is takeout only.

March 16

HUUSD UPDATE: Students can go to Harwood / / to quickly get anything they need that they might have left there. LINK

Students can go to Harwood / / to quickly get anything they need that they might have left there. Warren Library closing to public effective immediately. Library will be staffed M,W,F 10-5;Sa 10-2 for outside pickup. Call 496-3913 for detail and other assistance.

Mehuron's Supermarket opens for "high risk" customers from 8-9 a.m. and asks all other customers to wait until later to shop.

and asks all other customers to wait until later to shop. Waitsfield Select Board asks public NOT ATTEND March 16 meeting . The meeting will be live-streamed on MRVTV's YouTube channel.

. The meeting will be live-streamed on MRVTV's YouTube channel. COVID – 19 Employer/Employee Update – Unemployment Claims, Loan Payments LINK

Moretown Cancels Select Board meeting for Monday, March 16

for Monday, March 16 UPDATED: Joslin Library CLOSED , programs suspended for at least two weeks, INCLUDING MONDAY STORYTIME.

, programs suspended for at least two weeks, INCLUDING MONDAY STORYTIME. Kenyon's Variety offers phone ordering and curb pick-up in addition to initiating a daily delivery. Call store for details.

Tuesday and Thursday lunch at the senior center in Waitsfield are canceled. They decided NOT to do takeout. Meals On Wheels is still on schedule.

Collaborative Brewing taproom is closed. They will reasses in a week. LINK

Mad Taco stops selling alcohol and stops eat in. Take out only. LINK

Starting Monday, March 16 Fit To Be Thai’d will be serving Take Out Only.

Toast & Eggs & The Kitchen closed for time being. LINK

Mad River Valley Housing Coalition closes Monday board meeting. The minutes of this virtual meeting can be found on the MRVPD website after the conclusion of the call.

The free income tax prep volunteers at the Waitsfield town office are suspending service for two weeks. For info, call the Capstone tax info line, 802-477-5148, and leave a message. (This service is for those with household income of $56,000 or less.)

Valley Dental Associates in Waitsfield will be closed from March 17 to 30. The Waterbury location is open for emergencies.

Big Picture Theater is "taking a day or two to consider the right choice." But plans some kind of take out and/or delivery service.

Taste Place is reducing hours and offering call in order for pick up. New hours: Monday – Saturday 10am – 4pm and Sundays will remain 9am – 3pm.

Waitsfield and Champlain Valley Telecom Effective , 2020, we will be closing our business offices to customer access until further notice. We are currently limiting on-site service/trouble visits. Conversions and installations canceled.

Vermont North Ski Shops have discontinued regular hours. Call for details LINK

The Hostle Tevere will be closing the bar and restaurant for the next few days.

March 15

All Vermont K-12 schools are closing March 18-April 6 per Governor Scott LINK

HUUSD Schools closed for students starting Monday, March 16 . Faculty and staff inservice to assess present situation.

. Faculty and staff inservice to assess present situation. Mad River Valley Community Fund and other community organizations offer help LINK

Lawson's Finest Liquids closes Tap Room. Retail Sales still open. LINK

Mad River Glen suspends operations starting Monday. LINK

East Warren Community Market will begin a grocery pick-up service starting Monday. LINK

Canteen Creemee Company is taking a two-week break.

Stoke Ramen will be open for take-out only on March 20 LINK

on March 20 Pizza Soul will be open for take-out only for the time being.

Mad River Barn closing inn and restaurant as of today. Will re-open at the end of April.

Senior aggregate meals are canceled.

Three Mountain Cafe will be offering curb service for people not wanting to enter during this crisis.

March 14

Sugarbush will suspend operations Sunday LINK

The Valley Players Cabin Fever Follies has been canceled this weekend due to ongoing health concerns.

The Mad River Valley Recreation District’s regular monthly meeting, scheduled for March 17 is cancelled.

Sugarbush Wall of Fame event that was to be held on Friday, April 3 has been cancelled.

Waitsfield United Church of Christ Sunday service will take place online via zoom. See website for details.

March 13