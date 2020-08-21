The Vermont State Police is investigating an apparent drowning reported Thursday afternoon, August 20, 2020, in the town of Waterbury.

Police received a call at 2:11 p.m. requesting assistance locating a missing 5-year-old at the Little River State Park. When troopers arrived, the victim, Henry Beaird, 5, of Burlington, was receiving life-saving measures by rescue personnel. Despite the efforts of bystanders, Waterbury Rescue, Waterbury Fire Department and a helicopter medical crew, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene. Preliminary investigation by the state police determined Henry had been camping with his parents at the state park when he went missing and was located unresponsive a short time later in the Waterbury Reservoir.

The victim’s body was being taken Thursday evening to the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine cause and manner of death.

No further information is available at this time.