Last year, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation began its multi-phase testing for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) in every school in the state that was built prior to 1980, which includes six schools in the Harwood Unified Union School District (HUUSD), along with the private school GMVS. The timeline for testing schools was released last spring and slated Warren Elementary School to be tested in summer 2022. That didn’t happen.

“The testing at Warren never happened. I suspect that some of the issues they encountered with the first few schools led to a slowdown in the announced schedule,” HUUSD superintendent Mike Leichliter said in an email this week.

HUUSD director of maintenance and operations Ray Daigle added, “We are working with the ATC Group (environmental consulting and engineering services) on scheduling the testing for Warren. At this time, they are gathering information prior to performing the on-site inventory of potential sources later in April.”

In the meantime, H.486, a bill introduced in the Vermont House of Representatives this year, states, “H.486 establishes the School Construction Aid Task Force to examine, evaluate, and report on issues relating to school construction aid. The bill also pauses testing of the indoor air quality of schools for polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) until the report of the School Construction Aid Task Force is submitted to the General Assembly and the General Assembly approves further testing.” That bill has not yet passed.

In Leichliter’s words, “The pause isn't a done deal yet.”

In the schedule released last year, Fayston Elementary, Moretown Elementary and Waitsfield Elementary were due to be tested for PCBs between October 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. GMVS, Harwood Union Middle and High School and Brookside Primary School were scheduled to be tested in 2024. It is not clear at this time when that will happen.