business news

Mad River Mentoring receives Lawson’s donation

Mad River Mentoring has received a donation from Lawson’s Finest Liquids Social Impact Program (SIP). Mad River Mentoring is a 501c3 that serves to match youth, ages 8 to 18, in the Mad River Valley community with adults trained to serve as mentors.

Susan Colgan, Mad River Mentoring program director, said, “We are enormously grateful to Lawson’s for their support of youth in The Valley. With this generous donation of over $15,000 we will be able to reach our goal to create a community where every young person has an adult to support them. Forming identities, achieving dreams, and reaching their personal goals should be within the grasp of all our children.”

For more information about Mad River Mentoring or to learn how to become a mentor go to www.madrivermentoring.com.

Celebrating Waterbury at the Waterbury Arts Fest

The 22nd annual Waterbury Arts Fest takes place behind the train station in downtown on August 25 and 26, 2023. Festivities kick off on Friday with the block party, headlined by Renegade Groove with The Arty Lavigne Band opening. This party includes music, a beer garden, and a food truck court. The lawn will be ready for picnickers to spread out for a fun summer evening.

On Friday, attendees who donate at the gate will receive a raffle ticket to win one of two prize baskets filled with over a dozen local items and gift certificates valued at over $250 each. The gate on Friday opens at 5 p.m.

On Saturday, the lawn in front of 5 Pilgrim Park will be transformed into an arts and crafts market featuring over 75 artist and vendor booths. “

A silent auction will be filled with items donated by the exhibiting artists, including original works of art. Proceeds from the silent auction help support the work of Revitalizing Waterbury.

Saturday features a full day of entertainment at center stage with performances from the Green Mountain Performing Arts dancers and local musicians including Montpelierite, Diya Kulkarni and Cady Ternity from Northfield. The day finishes up with the honky-tonk sounds of Slap Happy Jack,

The Friday Night Block Party is Friday, August 25 from 5:00-9:30 pm and the Saturday Arts Fest is Saturday, August 26 from 10 am-4 pm. The Waterbury Arts Fest is the primary fundraiser for Revitalizing Waterbury. More information about the Waterbury Arts Fest can be found at www.WaterburyArtsFest.com.

MRV Chamber Mad Mingle is August 30

The next Mad River Valley Chamber Mad Mingle is slated for Wednesday, August 30, at the Mad River Valley Welcome Center on the corner of Route 100 and 17. The gathering will take place beginning at 5:30 p.m. It will be an opportunity to check out the progress being made at the new facility and learn more about the status of the Vermont Outdoor Recreation Economic Collaborative (VOREC) grant project. Prior to the event people are invited to visit local retailers in what the chamber is calling the Businesses Around the Bend neighborhood to see what's new at these establishments.

These businesses include: The Mad Rover, Addison West, Stark Mountain Bike Works, Valley Meade Dispensary, Mad River Eye Care, and Mountain Rose Integrated Wellness.

There will be free hot dogs and beer sampling from Cousins Brewing Company.

Notice of application period for new affordable house in Barre

Apply to help build a new affordable home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity at 22 Hill Street in Barre. Buyers must apply for Downstreet Housing Community Development’s Shared Equity Program and be selected by Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity's homeowner selection committee. Applications are due by noon on September 18, 2023. Habitat for Humanity builds homes for those living in subsidized or substandard housing which includes unsafe conditions, expensive rent, and/or being overcrowded.

Qualified applicants must be within Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity’s income limits. These limits are based on up to 80% Area Median Income (AMI). Applicants must either live or work in Washington or Orange Counties, they must be willing to volunteer hours with Habitat for Humanity, and they must be able to show $500 in a bank account for closing costs.

Central Vermont Habitat for Humanity builds safe, decent, energy efficient and perpetually affordable housing designed to meet the needs of the selected partner homeowner. The two-thirds bed, one and half bath home is located just off of Barre's South Main Street, for easy access to Main Street shops, and is within a 9-minute walk of Spaulding High School. The approx. 1,356-square foot home will be on municipal water and sewer. Download the application at https://downstreet.org/home-buyers/. For inquiries call or email 802-477-1331.