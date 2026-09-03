The Valley Reporter’s reader survey goes live today, Sept. 3. It can be found at this link https://forms.gle/isTqZExwGcEEh8bw5 . That link will also be shared online and via social media.

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The Valley Reporter is asking readers to help shape the future of the newspaper through a reader survey designed to learn what the community values most — and how the weekly paper can do better.

The survey will be available online (and via paper or email for those who request it) and asks readers about reading habits, the stories and sections they value, how they receive the newspaper and where they get other local news. It also asks readers what topics they would like to see covered more often and how the newspaper can better reflect and serve the community.

Questions about content ask readers to identify and rank the topics that matter most, including local news, town government, schools, arts and culture, outdoor recreation, sports, business, opinion, classifieds and obituaries.