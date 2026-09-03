The Green Mountain Stage Race (GMSR) returns to the Mad River Valley this Labor Day weekend for its 25th anniversary edition, bringing four days of road cycling competition to Vermont. Drawing 600+ top professional and amateur cyclists, the GMSR has become a marquee event on the North American racing calendar. In 2023, it was the largest stage race on the continent, with over 730 racers competing.

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Registration for the 2026 race opened in May, and early numbers were strong, according to race director Gary Kessler. “It’s great to see so many racers registering early for this year’s GMSR,” Kessler said. “We already have riders from across the U.S. and Canada—38 states and six provinces represented so far. While Canadian racers are typically 15-20% of participants, our president’s ongoing trade war has suppressed Canadian participation. We have tried to let our neighbors know that Vermont does not agree with what is happening in Washington and are gratified that 71 racers from Canada are registered. In addition to riders from North America, we have racers from eight other countries including: Italy, Ireland, Belgium, Denmark, Great Britain, Bermuda, Iceland and New Zealand. It’s exciting to see the word spreading about the quality of racing here, with 31 riders traveling from California and 25 from Colorado to compete.”

Once again, the GMSR will host one of the largest and strongest junior fields in North America. In fact, the junior men’s field reached its limit two weeks before the race. The GMSR was selected this year as the final event in the USA Junior Cup National Series, which has further broadened junior participation and event prestige. Amongst the juniors already registered, numerous national champions will compete in the road race and time trial. On the men’s side, Enzo Hincapie (SC) is the reigning U19 road national champion. Also competing are the silver and bronze medalists Kaison Smith (GA) and Diego Duran (TX). Kash Adamski (MI) is the time trial national champion and will also be racing.

On the women’s side, all three U19 national champion medalists, Scout Wellmeier, California, Lilly Edwards, DC, and Lilly Nguyen, New York, will compete. National time trial champion Lilly Edwards will compete as well. For U16 racers, Lillian Cole, Connecticut, is the road national champion. Also competing is Canadian U17 road national champion Julianne Gauthier, Quebec.

“Many junior racers who compete here go on to race at the highest levels of the sport, joining World Tour teams, which are the highest-level teams. This year alone, former GMSR juniors placed fifth in the three-week Giro d’Italia, another won two stages and the overall GC in the Czech Tour. Come cheer on these rising stars—often the fastest and most thrilling category to watch,” Kessler said.

Stage Overview

Stage 1 – Time Trial (Friday, Sept. 4): Starting on Flat Iron Road in Warren Village at 8:30 a.m., racers will climb East Warren Road to the junction with Common Road in Waitsfield. Riders depart at 30-second intervals, racing against the clock.

Starting on Flat Iron Road in Warren Village at 8:30 a.m., racers will climb East Warren Road to the junction with Common Road in Waitsfield. Riders depart at 30-second intervals, racing against the clock. Stage 2 – Circuit Race (Saturday, Sept. 5): Held on a course starting in Randolph, racers will tackle laps along Route 12A and Route 12. Each lap is 37 miles, with fields racing one to three laps depending on category.

Held on a course starting in Randolph, racers will tackle laps along Route 12A and Route 12. Each lap is 37 miles, with fields racing one to three laps depending on category. Stage 3 – Mad River Road Race (Sunday, Sept. 6): Featuring two “hors catégorie” climbs—Middlebury Gap and the summit finish atop Appalachian Gap. Most fields will race 65 miles, while the Pro/1/2 field will take on additional climbing and mileage by taking a detour up the Sugarbush Access Road. Route 17 from Mad River Glen will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Spectators can take shuttle buses from the Mad River Glen parking lot to the summit—arrive early to chalk the road and cheer riders to the finish.

Featuring two “hors catégorie” climbs—Middlebury Gap and the summit finish atop Appalachian Gap. Most fields will race 65 miles, while the Pro/1/2 field will take on additional climbing and mileage by taking a detour up the Sugarbush Access Road. Route 17 from Mad River Glen will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Spectators can take shuttle buses from the Mad River Glen parking lot to the summit—arrive early to chalk the road and cheer riders to the finish. Stage 4 – Burlington Criterium (Monday, Sept. 7): After having the final stage in NH last year because of road construction in Burlington, organizers and racers are excited to return to downtown this year. The race starts on Main Street and travels on Church, Bank, St. Paul and Pine Streets for a 1-kilometer course.

Green Mountain Stage Race road closure details

The Green Mountain Stage Race returns for its 25th year this Labor Day weekend, with nearly 600 cyclists already registered and more expected before registration closes. This year’s event features two stages in the Mad River Valley.

Time Trial in Warren

Stage 1 kicks off on Friday, Sept. 4, with an individual time trial, where racers compete solo to post the fastest time over the course. The race begins on Flatiron Road in Warren Village, which will be closed to through traffic from 7 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Residents and visitors should expect to see cyclists on East Warren Road and at the intersection with Waitsfield Common Road throughout the day. Additionally, racers will be traveling to the start via Route 100, so please drive with caution.

Road Race to the Appalachian Gap

Sunday’s Stage 3 begins Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. at Sugarbush’s Mount Ellen base area, with groups rolling out until 10 a.m. The route takes riders onto Route 17 and then south on Route 100 toward Middlebury Gap. Cyclists will pass through East Middlebury and Bristol via Route 116, finishing at the summit of the Appalachian Gap.