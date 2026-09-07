The Vermont State Police has determined that a Sept. 5 house explosion in Granville was accidental and was caused by a propane leak inside the home.

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According to Vermont State Police spokesperson Adam Silverman, the explosion occurred at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday at a home on Connecticut Trail, off Post Office Hill Road. Two people were killed and three others were injured.

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit determined that the propane leak caused the explosion. Investigators found no indication that the incident was suspicious.

The two people killed were identified as Liam O’Sullivan, 20, and his mother, Sarah O’Sullivan, 46, both of Essex Junction. Autopsies conducted Sunday at the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington determined that both died from injuries caused by the blast.

The critically injured victim was identified as Shiela Hammond, 69, of Granville. Hammond remains hospitalized in critical condition and is receiving treatment out of state.

Two other adults who were injured in the explosion suffered minor injuries and were taken to area hospitals, according to the Vermont State Police.

Trooper [NAME], of the Vermont State Police, is handling the investigation.

The Vermont State Police response included members of the Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. The Division of Fire Safety and Granville Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details were immediately available.