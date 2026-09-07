The Vermont State Police arrested a 41-year-old Waitsfield man on multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder, following a shooting early Sunday at a home on East Cobble Hill Road in Barre.

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The investigation began at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday when the victim, called 911 and reported that he had been shot by a man he identified as Joshua Brackett, 41, of Waitsfield.

Brackett reportedly fled the scene following the shooting. Hoyt was taken by Barre Town Ambulance to Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin and later transferred to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. As of Sunday afternoon, he was reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Following an investigation, members of the Vermont State Police located Brackett at a home in Waitsfield and took him into custody after a visible police presence on East Warren Road.

Brackett faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary into an occupied dwelling, reckless endangerment and violation of conditions of release.

He was ordered held without bail at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury. He is scheduled to be arraigned at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Barre.

The initial investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Brackett and Hoyt involving a domestic relationship with a third party.

Detective Sgt. Zachary Van Valkenburgh is the lead investigator.

The investigation involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit. Multiple specialized teams also assisted, including the Tactical Services Unit, Crime Scene Search Team, Technology Investigation Unit, Narcotics Investigation Unit, Crisis Negotiation Unit and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Program.

The Barre Town and Barre City police departments also responded to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Vermont State Police Berlin barracks at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip through the Vermont State Police website.

No additional information was immediately available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Brackett’s arraignment.