When Heather Pelham, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Tourism and Marketing, addresses the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting Sept. 15, she will discuss a new statewide tourism brand.

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That conversation will also reflect where the Mad River Valley Chamber has already been heading. Pelham’s keynote comes as the chamber’s role has been expanding beyond promotion to supporting and shaping the community, its businesses and The Valley.

Friedman has been examining the changing role of destination organizations and recently wrote about the future of tourism following a presentation by Destinations International.

The presentation drew on the 2025 DestinationNEXT Futures Study, which surveyed 537 destination professionals in 36 countries. Among its conclusions was that destination organizations are moving beyond traditional tourism promotion to become community conveners, advocates, place-makers, economic development partners, stewardship leaders and workforce collaborators.

IDEAS INTO ACTION

That evolution has been underway in The Valley for several years now. The chamber has supported village centers, local businesses, recreation infrastructure, workforce and housing discussions, stewardship efforts and year-round economic development. Its work has also included initiatives such as stewardMRV, Round-Up Revival, the Recreation Hub, transportation advocacy, Women in Business, Stand Up for Safety, the Short-Term Rental Collaborative and Mad Mingles.

“Our larger role is to serve as a convener, connector and catalyst,” Friedman wrote, “bringing people together, turning good ideas into action and recognizing that a strong economy, a healthy community and the stewardship of this place are inseparable.”

That approach is also reflected in the state's new tourism marketing strategy, which Pelham will discuss at the annual meeting.

For Friedman, The Valley's appeal lies in its distinct character rather than in trying to compete by imitating larger Vermont destinations.

“For years, people have described the Mad River Valley by saying that we are ‘not Stowe,’” Friedman wrote. “I understand what they mean, but we should not define ourselves by what we are not.”

Instead, he argues that The Valley’s independent businesses, natural resources, community connections and sense of place are the assets that should shape its tourism future.

FINANCIAL PICTURE

And within that context, the chamber is facing a question of sustainability and whether its membership and finances can sustain this broader role.

Supporting that work requires a stable financial base, and the chamber's financial position is an important part of this year's annual meeting. The chamber ended its most recent fiscal year with a deficit of approximately $25,000, according to Friedman. Its reserves have fallen to about $15,000.

The organization operates on an annual budget of approximately $145,000, with about $125,000 expected to come from membership investments. Membership currently stands at about 158 businesses and organizations, down from approximately 185 when Friedman began leading the organization.

The numbers leave limited room to absorb another deficit. The chamber's basic expenses include labor, rent, utilities, website costs and other operating expenses. Friedman has said there is no large discretionary marketing budget that can simply be eliminated to close the gap.

Under the proposed budget, membership investment revenue will need to increase by approximately 10% to 15%. Without that increase, Friedman said, reductions in labor costs would be the remaining short-term option.

“We cannot afford another year like the one we just completed,” Friedman wrote.

Membership is not just a fee paid in exchange for marketing; it’s an investment in the economic health of The Valley, Friedman pointed out.

LOCAL FOCUS

That’s because tourism and community development are not separate efforts and successful organizations are balancing visitor interests with those of residents and local businesses. For the Mad River Valley, that means promoting tourism while strengthening village centers, supporting local businesses, protecting natural resources and maintaining the qualities that make the area attractive in the first place.

Events play a role, too. Friedman said events that build community pride, support local businesses, strengthen shoulder seasons and reinforce The Valley's identity.

The annual meeting will give local business owners an opportunity to hear directly from Vermont's tourism commissioner about how the state intends to present itself to visitors and where the Mad River Valley fits within that picture. The meeting will begin with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. at the 1824 House Inn & Barn, followed by the program at 6 p.m. Friedman will offer opening remarks before Pelham's keynote. The meeting will also include financial and membership reports and the election of the Chamber's board of trustees.

The meeting is free and open to chamber members. A family-style dinner prepared by the 1824 House will follow the business meeting. Dinner is $35 per person and requires advance registration.