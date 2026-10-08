Erin Chase is making flowers. Lots of them. Some are small and painstakingly detailed. Others are nearly three feet across. There are flowers made from recycled sari silk, paintings, lights, fish, monsters, a spaceship and a fairy dress made entirely of flowers. They are the basis for an immersive journey through color, texture, imagination and, ultimately, joy.

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Liz Harris has painted over 4000 hearts and hundreds upon hundreds of animals, fish and other creatures, turning to art to cope with loss. Chase and her best friend Harris present “Still We Rise,” a weekend installation project at the Big Pic in Waitsfield, for the community that held them in 2016 when their daughters, Janie Chase Cozzi and Mary Harris, were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 89. Killed with Cozzi and Harris in the Oct. 8 crash were their friends Liam Hale, Cyrus Zschau and Eli Brookens.

As the 10th anniversary approaches, they want people to know that while grief does not end and there’s no sudden declaration that they are “OK,” it is possible to live fully while carrying the loss.

KEEP LIVING

“You just have to keep living,” Chase said.

“Still We Rise” takes place Oct. 16 through 18. It’s a way to acknowledge those who helped them but also an invitation to everyone who walks through it to stop, imagine, play and remember that joy remains possible.

The idea for the installation grew from that shared creative outlet and from the approaching 10th anniversary. Chase had recently celebrated her 50th birthday with a party involving lights and other creative elements when she suggested they combine their talents.

“We wanted to do something together,” Chase said. “We thought, let's do it for our community.”

AN ETERNITY

The 10-year mark is difficult to measure. In some ways, a decade feels like an eternity. In others, it feels like yesterday, said the pair, best friends since middle school who finish each other’s sentences.

What makes the passage of time most apparent, Chase said, is watching the friends her daughter and Harris' daughter left behind grow up. Those young people are now graduating from college, thriving in their careers, getting married and having children.

Chase and Harris have remained close to many of them, giving the young people space to talk about their own grief and keeping them connected rather than allowing the tragedy to become something nobody could discuss. Harris began working in the schools to be close to the kids.

A LITTLE DIFFERENT

Harris and Chase experienced Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, which devastated The Valley and beyond. They watched the community pull together, strangers helping strangers muck out basements, volunteering hours, sharing equipment and donating money. Harris served as the recovery coordinator for Moretown and knows what The Valley is capable of and how people respond when the need arises.

“I spent four years rebuilding the community, Moretown, working with Killington and other places, and so many people, so many hands-on people asking questions in different towns about how we were doing this, and sometimes I wanted to say, ‘well, this place is a little different.’ You’d walk out, and 80 of your friends had serious water damage in their houses, and it was like, ‘let's clean it one house at a time. It’s a community of doers,” Harris said.

“I remember calling Dick Kingsbury's that morning and saying, I have a driveway that’s gone. You need to get here right now because it's too dangerous for people, and they're doing it anyway. I need it filled in now. Within an hour, there was a truck there. It’s those kinds of things; that same thing happened to us when the crash happened. It was like whether we wanted it or not, we had people that were there, and those people were maybe bringing toilet paper, food, hugs,” she continued.

KINDNESS

When the crash happened, they learned that nothing in a tight community happens in isolation. Grief and trauma ripple outward, touching friends, classmates, teachers, parents and neighbors. The recent death of Harwood 16-year-old Vinny Viola reinforces that.

When the women talk about what carried them through those first months, they remember acts of kindness.

People brought groceries and left them on the porch. Some brought food that had been chosen for their families. Neighbors left hot chocolate in the mailbox. Flowers appeared around their mailboxes. Someone decorated Harris' house for Christmas.

Harris remembers one particularly vivid lesson from Judy Phelon, one of the first people to arrive at her house after the crash. Phelon and her late husband lost their son Proctor when he was 16. He died in a car crash with one of his best friends, Ben Weisbein, in 1992.

Phelon told her she was about to be “hit in the head so fast, so hard” by everything that was coming — the practical matters, the decisions and the sheer inability to function through the shock.

“She was right,” Harris said.

NOT A MEMORIAL

“Still We Rise,” is not a memorial. Chase and Harris do not want it to be another fundraiser or another occasion for people to focus solely on tragedy. They want people to come in, experience something unexpected and joyful, and participate.

Visitors will walk through different environments representing earth, water, sky, dreams and imagination. There will be a large ocean scene, painted fish, lights, sculptures and interactive monsters that children can spin. Chase is creating flowers and sculptures, including a giant butterfly made from recycled sari silk. Harris' paintings will be incorporated into three-dimensional pieces. Other artists and friends are contributing work as well.

The experience will end at a “joy board,” where visitors can write what brings them joy.

There will also be a space where children can make their own flowers and other creations.

The installation has grown into an expression of the way Chase and Harris see their journey: not as something they have completed, but something they continue to walk through.

WALK THROUGH

“You don't get over anything,” Harris said. “You walk through.”

The mothers and best friends believe it is possible to laugh, to make art, to go outside and notice a beautiful day and to experience happiness without betraying the people they lost.

Harris remembers laughing at a soccer game only weeks after the crash and realizing someone was looking at her as if she had no right to be happy.

There was nothing wrong with laughing, she said. There has to be room for joy.

“If the best way for us to honor these kids is to spread some joy,” Harris said, “yeah, exactly.”

That is the message Chase and Harris hope the installation conveys — not that they are finished grieving, but that grief coexists with life.

And after receiving so much from their community, they see the installation as a way to give something back.

“How do you ever really thank so many people? Chase asked.

Their answer is art.

“We thank people with art,” she said. “It feels really good to make people happy.”