If there’s one message The Valley Reporter’s readers want to deliver, it’s this: Keep the local news coming. In a reader survey conducted in September, 97% of respondents said they regularly read the newspaper’s local news coverage. Town government coverage came next, followed by obituaries, opinions and special-interest columns. “This suggests to us that in an age of endless digital feeds and national headlines, readers still want to know what’s happening in their own backyard — from town budgets and school decisions to community celebrations and the occasional unexpected vehicle- versus-building encounter,” newspaper publisher and editor Lisa Loomis said.

Advertisement

LOCAL FOCUS

Asked what The Valley Reporter does well; readers praised its local focus, consistent reporting and ability to capture the character of the Mad River Valley. One called it “OUR LOCAL paper!” Another appreciated its “consistent and detailed weekly coverage” of a small region, noting that such coverage is rare these days. One respondent offered a simple assessment: “Purely existing is almost a miracle, local news.” In terms of reading habits, nearly two-thirds of respondents said they read every issue, while another group reads most issues. Print remains important: about 45% said they receive the paper through a print subscription, and 40% said they read the digital version of the paper by email. The website and social media also bring readers to the news along with the weekly newsletter.

Readers aren’t shy about asking for more. When asked what would make them more likely to read every issue, the most common answer was more local news.

SUGGESTIONS

Suggestions for additional coverage ranged from town and state government to school costs, affordability, housing, conservation, local history, farming, food and wildlife. Readers also want more stories about young people, volunteer opportunities, and the people who help make the Valley a community.

The paper’s role in creating community connection came through in responses. Readers praised its coverage of local events, municipal decisions, arts and culture, and the stories that help residents understand local events by providing context. Respondents also noted the value of the newspaper as a record of local town governments.

Some readers asked for faster online updates, stronger headlines and more investigative reporting. Others wanted a longer events calendar so they could plan ahead — a reminder that news arriving after the event is, at best, a historical document.

CRIME STORIES

Editorial suggestions included more follow-ups on crime stories, greater scrutiny of local spending and management, and expanded coverage of school consolidation, education costs, taxes, housing affordability and state government decisions. Readers also asked for more stories about local young people, farming, conservation, health, restaurants and volunteer opportunities.

Other gripes were more specific: reconsidering the balance of political commentary and national issues and improving headline writing. Several respondents said the paper was doing a good job as it is. One wrote, “I feel lucky to have this local paper.” Another urged it to keep going, while one reader offered a wish that many local journalists will recognize: “Make sure you stick around in these difficult times for you and all local papers.”

The survey was created by Valley Reporter staffer Susie Conrad who handled data tabulation. There were close to 100 responses, and some are still coming in.