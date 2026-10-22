By Lisa Loomis

The Harwood Unified Union School District Board is exploring budget plans for next year that would close two Valley elementary schools and combine district middle schools at Harwood Union. That scenario could save up to $3.9 million and prevent district voters from paying $2.7 million in state penalties for exceeding the state’s per pupil spending cap.

The HUUSD board, at an Oct. 15 meeting, received a proposal from district superintendent Mike Leichliter and finance director Lisa Estler. Both prefaced the discussion by noting that the numbers they offered were estimates based primarily on known costs and average salaries throughout the district rather than on specific per-school data.

In a nutshell, here is what they told the board:

Approving a level service budget for next year’s FY28 budget would create per spending that is too high and would result in taxpayers facing a $2.7 million penalty.

Under that plan, some $3.3 million would need to be cut from a level service budget to avoid the penalty. That would be tantamount to gutting local schools, leaders reported.

Another option is to combine all 7th and 8th graders at Harwood Union next fall, send all school district 5th and 6th graders to Crossett Brook Middle School and combine all PreK-4 grade students in two Valley elementary schools, which would save $3.9 million.

That last option represents estimated operational savings of $2,136,443 by closing two of the four Valley elementary schools. Merging the two existing middle schools at Crossett Brook and Harwood Union into one school at Harwood achieves an estimated $1,783,005.

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GUTTING SCHOOLS

To achieve savings under scenario 1, without consolidation and closures requires cutting that board members and administrators described as gutting the schools. Cutting $3.3 million to avoid the excess spending penalty of $2.7 million could be achieved by cutting:

$1.44 million in transportation

$605,000 or $227,757 in athletics, music, plays and clubs

$517,000 in district payments for external Pre-K providers, exacerbating Pre-K shortages

$583,000 in programming covering Central VT Career Center Tuition, Farm to School Program, Outdoor Education and Learning Center programming

$456,000 in academic and behavioral intervention staffing

$110,000 in electives, academic class offerings and technology hardware/software

In explaining the options, district finance director Lisa Estler likened the work of the past several years to death by a thousand slow cuts and she detailed the fact that in the last three years the district has cut $7 million in spending and eliminated 53+ full-time employees.

Estler and district superintendent Mike Leichliter said the option of cutting $3.3 million in programming would decimate local schools, further impacting declining enrollments.

MADE ME CRY

“If you said this to any of our peers, they would laugh in your face. Like taking away sports, taking away transportation, like all of that. That's not a school. That's like walls and a teacher and a chair. That's all it is. So, I don’t know, Scenario One doesn't work at all,” commented Charlotte Burks, HUUSD student representative.

“You just make me cry, Charlotte,” board chair Ashley Woods responded.

Board members were not in favor of the extreme cuts and peppered Estler and Leichliter with questions about the savings from district middle school consolidation and Valley elementary school consolidation. Ester pointed to downward trends in enrollment across the district as well as places where combining buildings would reducing staffing and other costs.

In response to questions about the process of closing any schools in the district, she said that would be discussed at the next board meeting on Oct. 28 as well as tax implications of the consolidation/closure plan. She shared slides that detailed wastewater capacity at each Valley elementary school which may indicate which two of the four Valley schools could absorb the PreK-4grade students from the two schools that will be closed.

FOUR PHASES

Estler explained that an important part of this closure/consolidation plan is that it could be adopted for the FY28 budget without requiring construction and remodeling of any district campuses. That is significant as the school board and its buildings and facilities committee await RFPs from architectural firms to assess whether the district could purchase the Cabot Creamery building off Airport Road in Waitsfield as a consolidated Valley elementary school.

She and Leichliter laid out a roadmap showing four phases and spanning five years to take the district from its current seven campuses to three. Here are those phases.

Phase 1 FY28

Two Valley elementary schools, Prek-4, Brookside PreK-4

CBMS is upper elementary for all 5th and 6th grade students

HUMS is middle school for all 7th and 8th grade students

Phase 2 FY30

New location for Valley elementary school (potentially Cabot building)

All Valley students, Pre-K-5, attend single new school

Phase 3 FY31

Crossett Brook houses all district 5th and 6th graders.

Renovation to bring Brookside students to this school begins

Phase 4 FY32

Brookside students move to Crossett Brook; final reconfiguration TBD.

Before the discussion ended, some board members pushed for continuing to keep two Valley elementary schools open and asked if that could be modeled as well.