Dear HUUSD Community,

There are no easy words to share the news that one of our students has died. Last night, two Harwood students were involved in a car accident in Warren. Gracie Dunbar, a freshman who was a passenger, was airlifted to UVM, where she died as a result of her injuries. Gracie’s mother has asked us to share this news with our community.

A 16-year old Harwood student , a junior, was also in the car and had no physical injuries. [The Valley Reporter is not identifying that student at this time.]

For Gracie’s family, this is an unimaginable loss. For her classmates, teachers, and friends, the days ahead will bring grief that each person will experience differently. Coming so soon after Vinny Viola’s death, this news may also deepen the sorrow many in our community are already carrying.

Our school leaders are meeting today to coordinate support at Harwood as well as at Brookside and Crossett Brook--where Gracie’s sibling attend. We will share additional information about those supports as arrangements are confirmed.

Please make time to check in with your children, listen to their questions, and let their school know if they need additional support.

We will share more information with our community as we are able.

In the days ahead, we will once again need to come together as a community with compassion and patience to support one another. Please keep Gracie’s family family close in your thoughts as we care for our students, our staff, and each other.

With deepest sympathy,

Meg McDonough

Principal, Harwood Union Middle/High School

Dr. Mike Leichliter

HUUSD Superintendent