Eagles Resort in Waitsfield is considering filing for bankruptcy due to the challenges of the timeshare model under which it was created.

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This comes after a special Oct. 24 meeting of resort’s board of directors, management, and 16 representatives, each representing one of the resort’s condominiums. Filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy would allow the property’s 800 fractional ownership interests to be consolidated and the resort sold to a new owner, according to Rick Rosenbloom, the resort’s independent director and restructuring adviser.

The potential filing follows years of declining participation in the resort’s timeshare model, which has left it without sufficient revenue to continue operating without substantial additional assessments from owners. The resort has 16 two-bedroom condominiums and a clubhouse with shared amenities.

“This is not a decision that was come to lightly,” Rosenbloom said. He said the board and management had spent considerable time examining business and legal options for keeping the resort operating but concluded that a sale was the most practical path forward.

The resort association had approximately 400 members in good standing paying annual fees last year, Rosenbloom said. That number has fallen to about 310 this year, leaving the resort increasingly unable to cover operating expenses through fees, even after a modest increase.

Keeping the resort open would require significant additional assessments from owners, he said, but officials did not believe that approach was feasible given the declining number of paying members.

“The timeshare structure is extremely outmoded,” Rosenbloom said, citing the difficulty of sustaining the business financially and the legal complications created by its ownership structure.

COMPLICATED OWNERSHIP

The resort is divided into 800 deeded fractional interests, with each representing a share of the property tied to a week of use. Rosenbloom said the association has struggled to trace the ownership of more than 200 interests, with some owners potentially having died, moved away or transferred their interests without the resort being able to establish current ownership.

That makes a conventional sale difficult because unresolved ownership interests could prevent a buyer from obtaining clear title, he said.

A bankruptcy filing would provide a legal mechanism to consolidate the interests into a single saleable property. The resort could then be sold through the court-supervised process, with proceeds distributed according to legal priorities.

The board of directors stepped down during a special meeting Oct. 24, and Rosenbloom became the independent director. He said a filing was considered likely, although no specific filing date was given during the discussion.

If the resort files, it would close while the sale process proceeds because there are not sufficient funds to continue normal operations, Rosenbloom said. Resort manager Doreen Stewart said staff would maintain the buildings and property, including keeping the facilities in good condition during the transition.

POSSIBLE NEW USE

Rosenbloom said the goal is to find a buyer who can give the property a future as a more modern resort, potentially upgrading the clubhouse, amenities and condominium interiors. The property occupies approximately 8.4 acres, according to Rosenbloom, though a current survey was being prepared.

The eventual use would be up to the buyer, and no specific redevelopment plan has been announced. Rosenbloom said the sales agent specializes in unique properties and has held preliminary discussions about the resort’s potential.

He said a new owner might operate the property under a different lodging model rather than continuing the existing timeshare structure. Former owners who have returned year after year could become customers of a new resort, he said, although they would not automatically retain ownership or receive preferred pricing.

“It’s hopefully going to have a new chapter, a new future,” Rosenbloom said. “It’s run its course as a timeshare, and it needs to enter into a new phase.”

The resort’s shared amenities include a pool, tennis and pickleball courts, an exercise room and a game room, Stewart said.

OWNERS’ INTERESTS

Rosenbloom said proceeds from a sale would first cover expenses associated with the bankruptcy and sale, followed by any eligible creditor claims. Remaining funds would be distributed to owners according to the applicable legal priorities. Members who owe back fees could have those amounts deducted from any distribution.

The property began operating in the early 1980s, with all 16 units believed to have opened by 1984, The buildings were constructed by Brothers Building from kit houses brought from Sweden.