A 14-year-old Harwood Union freshman, Gracie Dunbar, Duxbury, died as a result of injuries after an October 24 crash in Warren.

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Dunbar was a passenger in a car driven by a 16-year-old Harwood student, also from Duxbury. The Valley Reporter is not identifying the juvenile driving the car. The crash occurred on Plunkton Road in Warren shortly before 4 p.m., according to Vermont State Police Trooper Kevin Charney.

The crash occurred near the intersection with Southview Road, on a section of dirt road. The 16-year-old was driving a 2006 Subaru Impreza. Cheney reported that the driver was headed south on Plunkton Rd “at a high rate of speed and lost control while negotiating a curve in the roadway. Juvenile #1’s vehicle left the right side of the roadway where it collided with a tree, causing extensive damage to the passenger side front door and frame.”

Dunbar was taken by helicopter to UVM Medical Center, where she died from her injuries. The driver was taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, where he was evaluated and released, police reported.

The driver was wearing a seatbelt. Dunbar was not.

The morning after the crash Harwood Unified Union School District Superintendent Mike Leichliter and Harwood Union principal Meg Mc Donough shared the news in a email to district families. They wrote that they were sharing the news at the request of Dunbar’s family.

This weekend’s crash comes a little more than a month after the Harwood community lost Vinny Viola, a Harwood 11th-grader from Waitsfield. He died Sept. 22 in a single-car crash on Route 100 south of Warren.

“For Gracie’s family, this is an unimaginable loss. For her classmates, teachers, and friends, the days ahead will bring grief that each person will experience differently,” the administrators wrote, adding “Coming so soon after Vinny Viola’s death, this news may also deepen the sorrow many in our community are already carrying.”

School officials are coordinating efforts to offer support at Harwood as well as at Brookside Primary School in Waterbury and Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury, where siblings of the two Harwood students attend.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Friends of Dunbar’s family have created a gofundme page to help her family. Find that page here: https://gofund.me/4beff7a23