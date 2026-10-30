By Charley Lund



(Editor's Note: This is part of a series of occasional columns written by students participating in a children's writing group at Inklings Children's Books in Waitsfield).



Election Day is November 3, and education reform in Vermont is not officially on the ballot but it’s on people’s minds. A poll recently conducted by Vermont Public, ranked education in the top five concerns for voters. In that same poll, 50% rated Vermont schools as “fair or poor.”

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Vermonters are concerned about the downward trend in the state’s education system; a more are concerned about the upward trend in property taxes. “A major flaw in how we fund schools in Vermont is an over-reliance on property taxes to fund many of the services that occur in our schools,” State Representative Dara Torre, D-Moretown, said. “In most states, for example, the costs for the mental health services that occur in schools don’t hit school budgets and are covered by other state funds, not property taxes.”



While taxes go up, school enrollment is declining. From October 1, 2024, to October 1, 2026, the number of K - 12 students in the local school district has dropped 2.89%. Declining numbers are important because the state measures each district’s budget based on weighted per-pupil costs. In the last three years, the district has let go of library staff, nursing staff, and cut elementary language teachers.



To save another $3.9 million, the Harwood Unified Union School District board is currently considering budget plans for next year that include closing two Valley elementary schools and combining district middle schools at Harwood Union. This could prevent voters from facing $2.7 million in state penalties for exceeding the state’s per-pupil spending cap.





So, what is the path to reform? Two ideas are being proposed by candidates for governor. Asked what he sees as the biggest issue with Vermont’s education system, incumbent Republican Governor Phil Scott said, “Vermont spends about $2.5 billion a year on education, even though we have about 30,000 fewer students than we did 25 years ago.”



“I'd worry about whether their school could continue offering all the classes and activities they enjoy, especially as some schools get smaller,” Scott added. Despite 57% of Vermonters believing that school spending decisions should be made at a local level, Act 73 (passed in 2025) and then Act 170 (passed in June) are aimed toward broader school governance and a funding overhaul. During an October 21 debate with Democratic candidate Amanda Janoo, Scott said, “We have to fix the system.”

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Janoo has a different approach. "We know that two of the primary drivers of rising education costs are healthcare and mental and behavioral support for kids,” Janoo said in the debate. “The important thing is that we actually have to address and look at what are those actual root drivers of costs. Because otherwise, no amount of consolidation is actually going to decrease the overall spending."



Janoo plans to build on the Vermont community school pilots in 2021. “As I’ve been traveling across our state, I’ve heard again and again about the importance of our schools, not just for our children’s education but as a hub of community life,” she said. Janoo points out Peacham Elementary’s success integrating childcare directly into the school and Newport’s ability to expand health, wellness, and early-childhood services. “We deal with property taxes through property tax reform, not through public education cuts,” said Janoo in the debate.