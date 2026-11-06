HUUSD -Show your work by Kara Young

The Harwood Unified Union School Board built a scorecard, filled it out, and then used it to start the wood stove....READ MORE

The best tool for an incredibly hard decision By Alexina Cather and JB Weir

We are writing as the two Waitsfield representatives following the Nov. 4 meeting.

First, thank you. Every one of us has put many hours into this decision, and none of us joined this board hoping to close a school...READ MORE

Support Waitsfield reps and a Valley-wide perspective By Beth Cook

I want to express my support for the concerns raised by Alexina Cather and JB Weir following the Nov. 4 HUUSD board meeting. I appreciate their willingness to speak up ... READ MORE

Harwood district principals outline their choice for school configuration By HUUSD principals

As the administrative leaders responsible for the daily educational experiences, safety, and growth of students across Harwood Unified Union School District, we are writing to express our collective and unequivocal support for a district-wide configuration of Pre-K–4th grades, 5th–6th grades, and 7th–12th grades. ... READ MORE