With Thanksgiving just two weeks away, the Mad River Valley Interfaith Council is in the final stages of this year’s Thanksgiving Basket Drive. The deadline to ask for a free Thanksgiving basket is Wednesday Nov. 18. Monetary donations can be made at any time. The last day for food donations is Friday, Nov.13.

Families and individuals in need living in Waitsfield, Warren, Fayston, or Moretown can sign up to receive a basket with all ingredients for a complete Thanksgiving meal. Sign up (1) on-line at: https://bit.ly/getMRVturkey; (2) through the school nurse at any Mad River Valley school; (3) with a sign up form at the Mad River Valley Community Pantry; (4) through the pastor at any local church; or (5) by emailing the MRV Community Fund: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Monetary donations can be made (specify that the donation is for turkey baskets) by Venmo: @MRVInterfaithCouncil, through the Interfaith Council’s PayPal link at https://bit.ly/MRVdonate, or by mailing a check to: Mad River Valley Interfaith Council, PO Box 342, Waitsfield, VT 05673. .

Food donations from this list (in the specified sizes) can be dropped off at the Valley Reporter offices (Mad River Green in Waitsfield) or at local churches: apple sauce (20-25 oz); biscuit mix (box); brownie mix (box); canned vegetables (14-16 oz cans: corn, peas or green beans); crackers (8-12 oz box); cranberry sauce (14 oz can); gravy (1 can/bottle); peanut butter (16-20 oz jar); stuffing (1 box/bag); and tuna (5 oz can).