I taught at Moretown for nearly four decades, starting as a paraeducator at Waitsfield, and both my children attended Waitsfield K–6. I worked as administrative assistant at Brookside. My husband was facilities director at Warren for nearly ten years and worked at Fayston before Warren. My mom attended a two-room schoolhouse in Warren and Waterbury High School (1940s-1950s), which is now Brookside Primary. I care about every school and have experience across the district.

Preserving one school should never require diminishing another, and advocating for one community should never mean disregarding the needs of another.

Let’s set the record straight about Moretown. Moretown flooded in 2011 during Tropical Storm Irene, followed by significant repairs and mitigation. The school has not experienced river flooding again, even during later storms.

In 2023–24, Moretown had two groundwater flooding events. Both were associated with the same failed culverts owned by private landowners behind the school. The new drainage system performed as designed; no system could reasonably manage the extraordinary water volume from failed culverts. After the second event, the landowners corrected the culvert problems and the underlying drainage issues were addressed.

TO THE STUBS

Affected areas of the school were taken down to the studs, restored, and outfitted with new systems—a substantial investment, not cosmetic work. Every school, including Brookside, Warren, and Waitsfield, faces deferred maintenance; other schools have flooded recently. Having seen Moretown before and after the improvements, I believe it’s in better physical condition today than it has been in many years. Decisions must be based on current facts, not an outdated flooding narrative.

We’re fortunate to have remarkable schools. No one wants to close a school if it can responsibly remain open. This crisis reflects Vermont’s failure to reform a funding system still heavily dependent on property taxes to support public education. State support for maintenance and reconstruction has also diminished, contributing to today’s facility needs.

We should advocate for state-level change, not pit town against town. We are one Valley and one district. Fayston has endured years of uncertainty. Losing a school means losing more than a building; it affects community identity and connection. The same is true of Moretown. Without a central village or the gathering places found in Warren, Waitsfield, and Waterbury, Moretown School is especially important in connecting residents. These impacts cannot be measured by a scorecard alone. The scorecard was limited in the metrics that should be used to consider so much more than who has the newest kitchen or a narrative about current flood risks.

LOUDEST VOICES

I agree with Kara Young that decisions of this magnitude should not be determined by the loudest voices. But neither should a subjective scorecard be treated as an unquestionable verdict. The Nov. 4 meeting allowed the broader discussion this decision demands; it was not an abandonment of the board’s work.

A scorecard can create the appearance of objectivity without necessarily producing an objective outcome. A numerical score is only as reliable as the criteria selected, the weights assigned, the information available, and the consistency with which those criteria are applied.

Numerical rankings can be useful, but they do not eliminate subjectivity when the criteria themselves involve judgment, weighting, and interpretation.

Board members acknowledged that criteria on the scorecard involved subjective judgment, stating that board members essentially scored their own schools higher. Such a tool should inform discussion, not replace critical thinking. The difference between Waitsfield and Moretown was only seven points—not a landslide or indisputable mandate. That margin warranted examination of factors not adequately reflected or weighted. Elected board members considered the whole picture, not simply follow a numerical ranking.

OUTDOOR SPACES

Geography is more than locating The Valley’s center on a map. Warren serves students from as far south as Granville; Moretown serves families in Moretown, and near the Berlin and Northfield borders. These children already face long bus rides. Consolidation could mean longer bus rides, and Waitsfield or Brookside may not be convenient alternatives. Plans must consider where children live and each family’s daily experience. Accessibility matters.

Warren and Moretown have substantial outdoor spaces supporting experiential education. These assets deserve consideration.

An investment of approximately $1.1 million in the Waitsfield kitchen deserves examination in the context of the district's long-term facilities planning. What was the rationale and timing of this investment, and how did it align with the district's understanding of each school's future? What have been large, recent investments in other district schools, such as HVAC systems, new roofs, etc. Significant investments in any school should be considered within a comprehensive, districtwide facilities plan.

f Waitsfield, or any other Valley school, is expected to absorb more students, what would that mean for traffic, the school entrance and exit, traffic control, and the capacity of nearby roads and village infrastructure? These questions need answers.

SUSTAINABILITY

Our school board is trying to protect educational quality while providing property-tax relief, after years of cuts to student-facing staff and services. Even with proposed consolidation, the administration projects another reduction of approximately 30 FTE positions. We must consider what that means for students, classrooms, and the people who support them.

Taxpayers deserve a transparent accounting of how administrative staffing and expenditures have changed during this period of declining enrollment and repeated reductions in student-facing positions. This reflection is necessary if we are serious about sustainability.

Let’s work toward a fair way forward. Suggesting the board discarded its work because one community showed up in force is not the whole story. The board used the Nov. 4 meeting to examine considerations beyond the scorecard. The subsequent straw poll was intended to provide central office staff with direction for additional information-gathering, not to constitute a final decision. This was an opportunity to expand the analysis, not abandon it.

Much of the current frustration belongs with a state funding system that has left rural districts struggling to preserve the institutions that make Vermont special. We are one Valley. We need to act like one. Our children and communities deserve that.

Hartshorn lives in Duxbury.