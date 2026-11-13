I’d like to offer some context to the narrative that has been circulating that public comment from Moretown families was the reason that members “changed their position” on a vote to decide which elementary schools to keep open.

The Valley Reporter published several pieces from community members that made this claim, which has contributed to growing frustration from some Waitsfield families, and places the blame on Moretown families' civic engagement solely for the result of the vote.

This is simply not an accurate summary of the full picture of what happened at the Nov. board meeting.

I would first like to push back on the claim that there was no new information that would have changed members' votes at the meeting. There was absolutely new information including Dr. Mike Leichliter’s educational configuration of classrooms where only Moretown and Warren and Fayston and Warren were a fit for their model.

Additionally, if you look closely at the results of the consolidation survey, Moretown and Warren had the higher score in every category except for the kitchen category. Moretown and Warren scored 241 pts (avg. 17.21) vs. Waitsfield and Warren at 248 pts (avg. 17.71), which results in a difference of .5 pts. The logical next step with such a close score is to take a vote, and it is my own opinion that those numbers do not point to a clear leader.

It was made very clear to all school board members that the consolidation survey was never meant to be the end-all be-all decision of which path to go down for school consolidation, and I think that is a major piece that is missing from the current narrative.

It is completely reasonable that when given the choice to vote between the two options of Moretown and Warren and Waitsfield and Warren, members would choose Moretown and Warren for hundreds of reasons having nothing to do with public comment. One example might be the location of the two schools that gives as many students as possible on the far ends of The Valley the shortest commute possible.

If you watch the actual straw poll itself, there was a dialogue before the vote where many members made their case, and asked questions. In this dialogue, Moretown members referenced public comment as something they personally were taking into consideration. This was a small part of a dialogue which included other members countering their point and expressing their own thoughts and questions. Those brief comments cannot be attributed as the justification for any other members' votes. Additionally, the Moretown members had already ranked the Moretown and Warren configuration the highest in the survey so their individual survey result and straw poll votes were aligned, and there was no change of position.

To assume that other members' minds were changed by a last-minute comment gives no credit to the months of work and research that they have been putting into this effort, and their dedication to make the decision that is the best for all the students in our district.

Importantly, I’d like to make the point that even in the case that public comment was taken into consideration as one part of justifying members' votes, why is that wrong? Shouldn’t the public be heard? Board chair Ashley Woods, prior to the vot,e said “there is some subjectivity to these choices”. There is nothing scandalous about publicly elected officials taking the opinions of their constituents into consideration. That is democracy working.

While one Moretown member mentioned input from the Moretown community as one of a list of justifications for their vote, most members did not cite their reasoning for why they voted the way they did. Assigning reasoning to them that they did not state is inaccurate and creates unnecessary division in our community, which is already under intense strain.

I write this in an attempt to provide some context to how the straw poll actually happened. I also write this with the hope to bring our community together instead of going head to head. I encourage everyone to watch the meeting on the HUUSD public YouTube before jumping to conclusions and pointing the finger at Moretown families for showing up.

I hope to hear voices from all towns and all different perspectives at the next meeting. Participation only makes us stronger. Public comment is and has always been open to all, and a small but valuable piece of the much larger puzzle of the school board’s decision making. Please keep in mind that all of us are connected as neighbors, and friends, and most importantly our kids are friends and classmates. This is an extremely upsetting time and I believe that if we all work to share positivity and accurate information we will come out on top together.

Nagle lives in Moretown