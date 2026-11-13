Like many in The Valley, I spent much of last week up late, refreshing election results, pondering implications. One optimistic takeaway? Maybe, just maybe, civility is back.

As a former democracy specialist with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), I’ve seen all sorts of elections. This week, one of my early turns as an election observer in Ghana came unexpectedly to mind. On December 7, 2016, Nana Akufo-Addo from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) defeated his perennial and bitter rival, John Mahama from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after a hard fought, rancorous and violent campaign. After the election, I spoke with a friend who had taken a senior role in the new NPP government. We’re starting from zero, she said. The NDC took everything when they left, the computers, the hard drives, even the paper records. There was nothing and no one in her new offices when she arrived. I remember thinking, my god, with that kind of scorched-earth politics, no wonder this country can’t get ahead.

Less than a decade later, scorched-earth politics would come for us too. After the 2024 presidential elections, President Trump's deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, claimed (falsely) that “98%” of USAID employees donated to either Harris or "another left-wing candidate." Despite decades of bi-partisan support, USAID’s programs were quickly frozen, and months later I was forced out of the federal government, along with 15,000+ of my friends and colleagues. My agency’s closure was a minor bit in a larger story that played out across the government. Both new and longstanding federal programs in education, energy, health, science, and others were summarily scrapped. A recent report by The Washington Post found that one in five federal workers have left during the second Trump term.

In these midterm elections, Americans sent a clear message that politicians need to get down to the business of improving our lives. Rancorous, ideological behavior was not rewarded. Scorched-earthers needed not apply. Perhaps the best example is ex-seminarian, polite-as-you-please, Senator-elect James Talarico. In the Democratic primary, Talarico handily defeated a more combative, polarizing challenger. In the general election, he faced Republican catcalls of “Talafrico” and repeated attacks for his supposed trans-gender Christianity and gay veganism (the horror!). He won by 12 points - in Texas! Is civility back? Why does it matter?

It matters because prosperity is a long-term project. It requires policies and programs that will span administrations. Our democratic systems are intentionally designed to do just that, force compromise and forge consensus for lasting results. Civility is the most basic first step in returning to an era where politicians respect each other, respect democratic processes and respect our country’s institutions, even when they don’t always agree.

All of this brings us back to Vermont. Vermonters have real differences in how they think this state should be governed. But aside from some wayward lawn signs, this Vermont election season seemed to me a master class in passionate civility. When asked what political figures she most respected, Democratic challenger Amanda Janoo pointed to incumbent Republican Phil Scott. In 15 years supporting democracy and elections across four continents, I have never seen anything like that. As our country’s political class slowly remembers how to act like adults, Vermont politics are an important reminder of who we used to be, and who we can be again. Now with all this civility in hand, Vermont politicians just need to get down to the business of improving our lives.

Bauer lives in Waitsfield.