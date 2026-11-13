American politics is a cesspool of corruption. That, at least, is the sentiment expressed by Americans in a recent Gallup poll. When asked if corruption was widespread throughout government in this country, 89 percent of respondents said yes. That percentage was a new high, a roughly 30-point increase in the last 20 years.

Unclear in the poll, however, is, simply: What is corruption? Narrowly defined, corruption involves a public official using his/her office for personal gain. Or politicians accepting bribes or contributions in exchange for favorable governmental treatment. But the guess here is that Americans think of corruption in a much broader sense, perhaps believing that any politician who behaves badly can be considered corrupt. Or, more cynically, that “corrupt politician” is a redundancy.

Plenty of laws, professional standards, and Constitutional directives are designed to rein in corruption, but they don’t always provide clarity. So consider corruption within a three-tiered context: political corruption, ethical corruption, and legal corruption.

BEST INTERESTS

Start with political corruption. Many conservatives, especially those in President Trump’s MAGA movement, have long believed that the executive branch of government has been corrupted by the infiltration of left-leaning “deep staters.” Rather than attending to the public’s best interests, deep staters pursue, sub rosa, an extremist liberal agenda.

On the other side of the coin, liberals have watched in the last two years as career government employees (i.e., deep-staters) have been replaced by Trump administration loyalists bent on implementing a conservative agenda. Both sides accuse the other of political “weaponization,” a relatively new concept in the lexicon of government corruption. Regardless of where the political chips might fall, the alleged corruption involves political, not personal, interests superseding public interests.

Ethical corruption happens when a politician, while technically abiding by the law, engages in behavior that stirs at least the perception of a conflict between personal and public interests. This might happen when, in return for a gift or other amenity, a politician is expected to extend a political favor or act favorably on legislative matters. Bill Clinton, for example, was accused of ethical corruption by allowing guests to overnight in the Lincoln bedroom in the White House, supposedly exposing Clinton to pressure to respond with some sort of political quid pro quo.

TESTING BOUNDARIES

Ethical corruption might also occur when a public official with influence over policy in a particular area – e.g., the economy, foreign policy, commerce – stands to gain through a personal investment in that particular area. (This might be comparable to a football referee betting on games he is officiating.)

President Trump has become a master practitioner of testing the boundaries of ethical corruption. Most notably, Trump’s (and his family’s) investment in the cryptocurrency industry has raised plenty of eyebrows. Trump, as president, has tremendous influence in the growth and regulation of the crypto industry. He has issued at least three executive orders covering crypto trading and signed at least one law (the GENIUS Act) governing crypto activity.

He has frequently pushed the growth of crypto in speeches. At the same time, he and his sons, by selling meme coins and through a company called World Liberty Financial, have reportedly reaped somewhere between $1.4 and $2 billion in profits in their investments in crypto during Trump’s second term. And pushing the ethical envelope seems to be an extended family forte; Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law, has been deeply engaged in U.S. diplomacy with entities with whom he has billions of dollars invested.

ETHICAL CLIMATE

To be sure, Trump has not been charged with criminal corruption. But he has made folly of the traditional guiding principle in proper ethical behavior: avoid not just a conflict of interest but the appearance of a conflict of interest. (Politicians often place investments in “blind trusts,” shielding them, at least in theory, from knowledge of where their money is going.)

Trump and company, it would seem, could care less about appearances. In a more rigorously observed ethical climate, for example, it is hard to imagine a politician accepting a $400-million-dollar plane as a “gift” from a foreign country (see the U.S. Constitution, Article 1, Section 9, Clause 8). Or accepting millions from companies, with stakes in how the government acts or in decisions the president makes, to finance a White House ballroom. By comparison, Clinton’s granting of White House sleepovers seem absurdly miniscule potatoes.

Finally, there is legal corruption, when a politician criminally breaches laws regulating corrupt activity. Over the course of American history, many U.S. politicians at various levels of government have been legally convicted of corruption, but a few cases stand out as mile markers.

GOLD BARS

The so-called Teapot Dome scandal in the 1920s involved President Warren G. Harding’s Interior Secretary Albert Fall granting oil leases to private companies in exchange for a bribe. He became the first U.S. cabinet member to go to prison for committing a crime while in office. Harding was never charged, but his political reputation was forever sullied.

In 1980, the FBI executed a sting operation, called Abscam, related to casino leases in New Jersey. A football team’s worth of politicians, 12 in all at various levels of government, were convicted.

Most recently, in 2024, Bob Menendez, a U.S. Senator from New Jersey with a history of ethical impropriety, was convicted of bribery, wire fraud, and extortion in accepting payoffs, as a so-called foreign agent, for political favors delivered to Egypt. More than $100,000 worth of gold bars was found in his house.

In reality, it is probably fair to assume that most public officials make an effort to avoid corruption, at least legally and ethically. But a few bad political apples cause spoilage in the entire orchard. With the president at the head of the potential corruption class, it is no wonder that the American people question the fair play of all those in government.

Oliver lives in Warren.