The Moretown Select Board is considering joining Waitsfield and many other central Vermont towns in adopting a local option tax (LOT). If adopted, visitors and residents can expect to pay an additional 1% tax on one or more of three categories: retail sales, meals and alcohol and/ rooms.

Sasha Elwell, select board assistant and assistant town clerk, said the town is still in the preliminary stages, with hopes of bringing it to voters at Town Meeting next March.

While Moretown may not have as many obvious retail stores or tourist attractions as other municipalities in Vermont, the town has a substantial amount to gain. “It’s more than you’d think,” said Elwell, noting that the tax is applicable to online shopping. Select board member Sam Rosenberg said the estimate for Moretown would mean approximately $42,000 annually after the state takes its cut.

BASIC MATH

When Waitsfield was seeking support for an LOT from the Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce, its presentation compelled chamber member Sam Rosenberg, to bring the idea to his own board.

“It’s basic math on my end. If the town is ever gonna need to raise taxes by 1%, at any time in the future, then if we do this now, and some percentage of that 1% is paid for by people who don't live in Moretown, then we've saved the town of Moretown money,” he said.

Prior to 2024, municipalities needed both voter and special legislative approval to adopt LOTs. During this time, LOTs were mainly adopted in ski towns and other tourism- or retail-heavy municipalities, which had more businesses to generate revenue, much of it coming from visitors rather than residents.

MAIL ORDER

In the 2024 legislative session, Vermont League of Cities and Towns (VLCT) was successful in lobbying for a change that removed the need for legislative approval of each town’s LOT adoption, making it more accessible.

According to the Vermont Department of Taxes, there has been a substantial increase in municipalities that have voted to add an LOT in at least one of three categories, with 13 additional towns voting to adopt one last March alone. Currently, 51 Vermont towns and cities have LOTs.

Karen Horn, a member of the Moretown Planning Commission, said Moretown has more businesses subject to the tax than many might expect, given the range of ZIP codes and businesses counted within the town for tax purposes. Those include a range of businesses along Route 2 between Middlesex and Waterbury, as well as the village store, plus short-term rentals and mail order purchases by those in town and those whose mailing ZIP code is 05660.

According to VLCT, money that comes from an LOT can be used for various municipal needs, including road work, public safety, parks, capital projects, and other voter-approved priorities. However, the funds must be used for town purposes.

Prior to adopting an LOT at Town Meeting last year, the Waitsfield Select Board spelled out how the funds would be used, presenting those spending priorities to voters as a separate article at Town Meeting. Voters passed the LOT and spending priorities, which were expected to generate some $600,000 annually. The LOT became active in July and it remains to be seen how accurate that annual estimate of revenue will prove.

SPECIFIC USES

On November 16, Rosenberg said the select board was discussing possible LOT spending priorities. He thinks if the board presents very specific uses for the money, it is more likely to gain support from residents.

Rosenberg is hopeful the town will feel the benefits outweigh possible concerns, including affordability for locals. “The most important thing to me is that it's not a regressive tax. Anything that's a basic, everyday need is excluded. So, we're not hitting people who can't afford it,” he said.

Lyford is a community reporting fellow receiving civic reporting training through the Journalism New England Career Lab.