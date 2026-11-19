Waitsfield received nearly $133,000 in its first local option tax payment, but the initial results suggest the town may fall short of its $600,000 annual revenue target. The figures also raised questions about how sales are attributed to towns and how much of the retail tax revenue comes from online purchases.

The payment, covering returns processed Aug. 6 through Nov. 4 for roughly July through September, was discussed at the select board’s Nov. 11 meeting. Town administrator York Haverkamp reported that the town received $132,988.64 for the first quarter of fiscal 2027.

Joshua Schwartz, executive director of the Mad River Valley Planning District, joined the board to explain the figures and the district’s analysis. He said the payment reflects two tax categories: sales and use tax, and meals and rooms tax, which includes alcohol. More detailed state reports are expected to provide a breakdown by type of sale.

The state reported $198,911.27 in local option tax collections for the quarter. Under Act 57 of 2025, Waitsfield receives 75% of the tax collected, with the remaining 25% going to the state’s payment in lieu of taxes fund. After state processing fees, the town’s payment was $132,988.64.

MEALS AND ROOMS

Sales and use tax accounted for $87,372.96 of the town’s payment, while meals and rooms tax contributed $45,615.68. The state charged the town $16,194.81 in fees on 3,623 returns: 3,467 sales and use returns and 156 meals and rooms returns.

Board members questioned the large number of sales and use returns, noting that Waitsfield has relatively few brick-and-mortar retail businesses. Board member Chach Curtis suggested that online retailers could account for much of the volume. Schwartz said he was also surprised by the number and that the district would be able to examine the sources when more detailed state data becomes available.

Schwartz said preliminary quarterly receipts data for July through September is expected by mid-December. That information should help the town distinguish online sales from in-person transactions and provide more detail about meals, rooms and alcohol sales.

The meals and rooms figures were lower than the town had expected. Working backward from the 1% tax collected, the payment reflects about $6.18 million in taxable meals, rooms and alcohol sales for the quarter. State sales reports had shown $7.44 million for the same quarter in 2025, suggesting a decline of about 17%.

STATE DATA

Schwartz said that discrepancy stood out because preliminary state data showed July meals, rooms and alcohol sales associated with Waitsfield were up 7% from the previous July.

The difference appears to stem from how businesses identify their locations on state tax returns. The state’s sales reports rely on the town name businesses provide, while local option tax collections are based on municipal boundaries. Several Mad River Valley businesses outside Waitsfield use Waitsfield mailing addresses.

Schwartz said the district had identified several businesses that report sales as Waitsfield but are located in neighboring towns. He pointed to lodging properties in Fayston whose websites list Waitsfield addresses. The Department of Taxes is reviewing the discrepancy, but the explanation has not yet been confirmed.

Board members said the results underscored the importance of understanding which businesses are included in the state’s figures before using those reports to forecast local revenue.

REVENUE OUTLOOK

Retail sales in the local option tax base totaled about $13.72 million, compared with $11.49 million in the state’s report for the same quarter last year, an increase of about 19%. Haverkamp said online sales likely account for at least part of that growth, but the town does not yet know how much came from online purchases and how much from local stores.

Schwartz said the combined sales and use and meals and rooms tax amounts were about 5% higher than the same calendar quarter a year earlier, although that comparison also includes sales attributed to Waitsfield that may have occurred elsewhere.

Haverkamp estimated that, if the rest of the fiscal year follows the first quarter, annual local option tax revenue could range from $480,000 to $530,000. He said revenue above $500,000 was realistic, but the town’s original $600,000 expectation now appears unlikely.

The board also discussed whether towns should receive a larger share of local option tax revenue. Chair Brian Shupe and vice vhair Larissa Ursprung noted an effort by the Lamoille County League of Towns to increase the municipal share to 80%, rather than the current 75%. Board members said a proposal to make the increase dependent on a surplus in the state’s payment in lieu of taxes fund had been changed during the legislative process.

The Planning District is continuing to work with the Department of Taxes to clarify the meals and rooms discrepancy. Haverkamp said he will bring the board a revised revenue estimate as additional payments and more detailed state data become available.