The Harwood Unified Union School District is moving ahead with plans to close the Fayston and Moretown Elementary Schools after an emotional five-hour meeting where board members, several in tears, explained their reasoning.

The board met Nov. 18, with close to 500 people in attendance in person and online. Dozens of people and some students offered comments. Facing penalties for exceeding state spending thresholds, the district has opted to consolidate its middle schools and close two of the four Valley elementary schools.

After the board heard over 90 minutes of public comment, including new information about Green Mountain Power investing $12 million into the Carroll Road substation serving the Waitsfield and Warren schools, members reviewed a slide deck on costs from district administrators who fielded questions before the board moved into a round of three questions.

Board chair Ashley Woods, Warren, set the tone for the three rounds of questioning.

NO DEBATE

“We're not going to debate each other, and we're not going to ask each other questions either,” Woods said, pointing out that their answers would point the way for the board to take the next steps in holding public hearings in schools slated for closure.

In answering, board members highlighted strengths and weaknesses in each school. Ultimately, as the round-robin questioning continued, it became apparent that the board members were leaning towards keeping Warren and Waitsfield schools open while closing Moretown and Fayston.

Board members spoke of infrastructure in favoring Waitsfield over Warren and returned repeatedly to the Moretown School being in a 500-year flood plain, which that school’s reps pointed to as carrying a 2% chance of flooding in any year, while other board members cited repeated flooding and changing federal flood plain standards as climate impacts accelerate.

AMAZING SCHOOLS

Board members acknowledged how painful this work was and how much local families and communities love their schools. Moretown’s award-winning eco program with extensive outdoor classrooms was brought up repeatedly. But board members, including those from Moretown, also pointed out that all of the local elementary schools are excellent, and students would be welcomed wherever they land.

Waterbury representative Theo Hanna asked the board and community to step back from the immediacy of the moment and recognize just how good the local schools are.

“All of these schools are amazing schools that we're trying to decide between and I think that it's really important to remember that . . . no matter what decisions we make, these kids are going to be going to an amazing school with loving teachers, a dedicated administration and a community that comes around them and parents who care deeply for them. That's what kids need,” Hanna said.

“The rest is gravy. . . We're debating gravy,” she added.

The board members shared differing views of what the district should prioritize in closing schools. Several focused on the long-term capacity and infrastructure of the buildings, while others emphasized the distinctive programs, community connections and transportation advantages that would be lost if Moretown closed.

SIDE BY SIDE

Waterbury rep Rob Dabrowski urged the board and community to look beyond the divisions between individual towns. “We are one six-town community, and all of our children eventually learn side by side at Crossett and Harwood,” he said.

Waitsfield representative Alexina Cather argued that the decision should look beyond the immediate disruption of consolidation and consider which buildings could best serve students for decades. Waitsfield, she said, is the only Valley school with realistic room to expand if the district eventually moves to a single elementary school. She said its municipal water, planned wastewater system, emergency services, backup generator and full-service kitchen make it a stronger long-term choice.

JB Weir, Waitsfield, similarly described Waitsfield as a safe, adaptable regional hub, citing its location, infrastructure and potential for expansion. Emily Doloff, Duxbury, also favored Waitsfield and Warren, pointing to differences in accessibility, utilities, backup power and the ability to accommodate future growth. She said the district needs to consider what is best for students across the Valley, rather than making decisions based on individual towns.

LIMIT BUS RIDES

Cindy Senning, Duxbury representative, raised concerns about Moretown's three-story layout and limited accessibility. She questioned whether the building could accommodate future growth without sacrificing its playground.

Board member Caitlin Lovegrove, Moretown, made the case for Moretown as the new Mad River Valley North school, citing its outdoor classrooms and established environmental education program as unique. She said the school has experienced more enrollment growth than other Valley schools. Lovegrove also argued that keeping Moretown would help limit bus rides for students in the northern part of The Valley.

Steve Rosenberg, Moretown’s other rep, echoed those concerns, calling Moretown's outdoor education program a major strength of the district. He also cited its separate gym and cafeteria, lower immediate repair estimates and the possibility of keeping some community programs at the school.

Board member Jillian Sackett, Waterbury, said students would bring many of their friends with them to a new school and would adapt to the change. Langford Davis, Fayston, initially resisted choosing between Moretown and Waitsfield, but added, “All of them can be fixed and all of them could work for us.”

NORTH STAR

“Educational quality needs to be our north star,” said Fayston rep Karl Naden in opting to keep Waitsfield and Warren open.

Pam Eaton, Waterbury rep, argued that keeping all district schools open would mean further cuts to programs and staff. “I cannot in good conscience condone preserving buildings at the cost of our students' education,” she said.

Ultimately, the board voted 13-0 to close Fayston and 11-2 to close Moretown. Woods did not vote. The board will begin the public hearing process required to close schools with a meeting at the Moretown Elementary School on Dec. 1, one at the Fayston Elementary School on Dec. 3 and Dec. 14 at Brookside Primary School in Waterbury

A formal vote on closure takes place Jan. 6.