In the Mad River Valley, both Sugarbush and Mad River Glen are preparing to open the mountains as soon as weather allows. Both resorts are making snow as conditions allow. Sugarbush postponed its opening from Nov. 21 to next week or the weekend and Mad River Glen is shooting for a Dec. 12 opening.

The 2025/2026 winter season was reported as the best in over a decade for Vermont’s winter resorts. With NOAA announcing that the 2026 El Niño has reached Super El Niño status in the United States, many snow sports enthusiasts are concerned about what that might mean for the 2026/2027 season.

Following a whirlwind season last year full of fundraising, Mad River Glen, which has operated as a skier-owned cooperative since 1995, is now focused on the next steps of its "Two Projects: One Vision" campaign. In one of the most significant community-driven achievements in the co-op’s history, over 1,500 individuals donated to the purchase of approximately 1,100 acres of land surrounding the ski area.

The co-op closed on the land last February. Resort general manager, Matt Lillard, has been walking the land to find property markers.

“The cooperative board, through the stewardship committee, will spend the next 16 months working on a conservation easement to conserve the land by February 2028,” he said.

WAIT LIST

During the campaign for this land acquisition, Mad River sold the last of its cooperative shares in October 2025, having sold 2500 shares. Lillard said the waitlist for shares is over 700 people and the co-op board will not re-evaluate this for a few years.

“This level of demand is a very strong sign that people believe in the cooperative’s mission and are willing to support it,” Lillard said.

Next door at Sugarbush, which became part of Alterra Mountain Company in 2020, invested $5 million in capital improvement projects, according to John Bleh, director of marketing and community engagement. These projects included replacement of the haul rope on the Super Bravo chairlift, replacing seat backs and pans and adding footrests on the Gatehouse lift. The Green Mountain Express Quad lift got repaired, following an “expedited” part showing up two months late after it went down at the end of February.

Thirty snowmaking guns were added to Jester. Renovations have occurred at lodges and other buildings along with routine trail maintenance. Bleh said the resort received positive feedback after glade work before last year’s season, so that was part of this season’s prep work. More will follow next year.

STEIN’S RUN

“The most exciting thing, which isn’t happening until next year, is that we are replacing the Northridge quad lift at Mt. Ellen,” Bleh said. “It’s been needed for a number of years, but it is one of the last chain drive lifts in existence anywhere around here,” Bleh said construction will start in the spring of 2027 when that part of Sugarbush closes for this season.

Following the death of a skier on Sugarbush’s Stein’s in March, Bleh said management changed some procedures to attempt to lower the risks. Bleh said the resort is reviewing how trails are checked and groomed.

“It’s great to groom, but you can only really groom it when you’re going to get a bunch of snow, or it’s spring conditions because if you groom it and then it ices up, it’s unskiable and dangerous,” he said. “It’s really only worth grooming if you know it’s essentially going to get bumped up pretty fast, if you can groom it before a big pow day. Then it’s one of the coolest trails to ski.”

Mad River Glen marketing and events coordinator Nate Peck said this summer’s maintenance was routine, but pointed to plans to renovate General Stark’s Pub, which will be rebuilt after 65 years.

Peck and Lillard clarified that more fundraising gets underway this winter to raise an additional $500,000 for that project. Completion is slated for late April 2027.

SUNSHINE LOUNGE

Sugarbush will also have a renovated pub this year, with the middle floor of the Valley House in the final stages of a renovation. “The downstairs never really had its own identity. In collaboration with Lawson’s, we renovated that space, and it will become ‘the Sunshine Lounge,’” said Bleh. This should be open in mid-December.

Peck said he is focused on events, bringing back an old favorite while expanding popular current yearly events.

“Nothing's officially happening yet, but I'm trying to bring back the old school triple crown in some way. I have some dates in mind for that, but I'm trying to make sure it's done right, that we can have it all tracked out,” Peck said.

And while all snow sports enthusiasts remain anxious to start the season, resort employees mix hope with realistic planning. Bleh said he expects this season will have more ups and downs versus the consistency seen the last couple of years.

Katie Lyford is a community reporting fellow with the Journalism New England Career Lab, reporting for The Valley Reporter and the Waterbury Roundabout.