Walking down the halls of Harwood Union High School, the tragedies of the past two months are not readily apparent. There are students laughing with their friends, rushing to get to class and complaining about a test score. At first glance, there would be no way to tell that this community lost two students in two months. And while it cannot see it with an outside eye, the weight of grief after Vinny Viola and Gracie Dunbar's deaths rests is carried by the school community. Viola, 16 and Dunbar, 14, were killed in two separate car crashes in Warren on Sept. 19 and Oct. 24.

"Grief is hard, it's so personal, and it varies so much," noted Harwood guidance counselor Erin Denzel in an interview on coping with loss within the school. While there are some students who can barely make it through class without crying, those who never knew Gracie or Vinny can live life relatively normally. Yet, while not everyone within Harwood knew either deceased student well, it doesn't change the collective heaviness carried by the community.

OKAY TO FEEL

When Vermont Secretary of Education Zoie Saunders addressed the student body on Oct. 29, five days after Dunbar died, , she echoed this notion. "It's okay to feel how you are feeling," Saunders said as she closed out her speech, "For some of you, it may be hard to believe that Gracie is deadÉ for others, you might not have known Vinny or Gracie well, but you wish that you had. Some of you may burst into tears every time you think of them or even say their name. You may be feeling sad, angry, confused, numb, or a whole variety of different emotions. The point is you are part of this moment in your community and it has impacted you in ways that you might not know. What your community is going through is heartbreaking, and you will all process differently. The loss that your community is experiencing has a way of putting life into perspective and reminding us of what matters most to us, reminding us of what we hold dear."

As Saunders spoke, there was silence in the room and as she left, that silence held . Some students had tears in their eyes or rolling down their cheeks. As a community, they sat in that sadness together, carrying their shared sadness together.

WEARY

And that's normal, according to Harwood's guidance department. "It accumulates, you know. I don't think anyone was finished grieving for Vinny, people were still moving through it however quickly or slowly they needed to and then, when this happened it just adds to the grief that people already have,' said Randy Sweeney, a guidance counselor who has been at the front line of grief management within Harwood shared in an interview, " I think somebody used the word Ôweary' in an email, and I think as a community, that's kind of how we're feeling, weary."

For the Harwood community, the sadness feels overwhelming, but according to Denzel, the only thing to do is move through the feelings, not past them.

"You have to live through it," she says, "and a lot of the time I think our grief never really goes away, it evolves. I'm continually struck by our community, the school community and the greater community and how we show up and take care of and for each other and that that's what I'm choosing to hold on to and understand that when things are hard and horrible and surreal, that we support each other to get through"