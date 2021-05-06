Ben Ritchie, 20, a Waitsfield native and Green Mountain Valley School graduate is having a good season. On April 6 he took first place at the men’s slalom held at Aspen Highlands.

His two-run combined time was 1 minute, 43.11 seconds, a 0.84 advantage over Erik Arvidsson (1:43.95), a native Californian and Middlebury College graduate.

Ritchie shrank his first-run time of 54.26 seconds down to 48.85 on his second run, moving from fourth to first

Ritchie, a U.S. B team member, has some World Cup starts under his belt dating back to 2019, as well as a 13th-place finish in slalom at the World Championships earlier this February in Italy.

He also won gold at the men’s slalom at the Junior World Championships on March 5 in Bansko, Bulgaria. That makes him the first American male to win that title since 2002.