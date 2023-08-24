Harwood cross country hosted its last Fun Run of the summer on Tuesday, August 22. Dozens of athletes turned out to either run in the Kids’ Fun Run or the 3k or 5k trail runs.

The members of the Harwood cross-country team were present to run alongside and yell support to the athletes and to help pace younger participants along the wooded trails.

The weather was spectacular with temperatures in the high 50s with a cool breeze. “Mother Nature has not been very kind to us on fun run days this year! We have had T-storms and blazing hot and humid conditions for most of our Tuesday night runs.” It was a wonderful weather and a great turnout tonight,” said coach John Kerrigan.

Times were not kept for the Kids’ Fun Run. Kids from ages 2 and up ran two laps on the front field. “We had to modify the trail for the kids’ fun run since soccer has started. We did not want to take the chance that a kid would get pummeled with a stray soccer ball,” said HU co-coach Tom Cahalan. As runners completed their first lap, parents and spectators formed a wall to form a wave. There was lots of energy and lots of miles and laughter. “The parents helped to put fun in the Fun Run,” said Kerrigan.

In the 5k trail run, Alison Misonis, Waterbury, was the top female finisher with a time of 21:51. Andrew Reid of Middlesex was the top male and overall finisher in a time of 21:43.

In the 3k trail race, it was a battle for the ages. Chase Dabrowski, Waterbury, age 64, was first. Lois Hayworth (age 6) Waterbury Center, was a close second.

The members of the Harwood cross-country team thanked those that turned out for the fun runs this summer. The funds raised will help fund the team trip to Belfast, Maine, for the Maine Festival of Champions on September 30.