‘Team love on 3’

By Katie Lyford

Before every game, Stella Mayone and 20 of her teammates line up just outside the sidelines of the soccer field, shoulder to shoulder, with their coaches facing them from the other side. After a few moments to collect themselves, the Highlanders take the hand of the player by their side and step forward. Once all 21 players are on the line, the athletes clap simultaneously, a sign of their shared mindset.

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Co-captain and center midfielder Mayone said this level of connectedness is what led to Harwood girls varsity soccer team’s undefeated regular season, ahead of playoffs that start this week. Harwood capped its regular season on Senior Day, Saturday, Oct. 17, with a 4-0 win over U-32. The moves on to the quarterfinals on Oct. 23.

“It starts from our ‘team love on 3’ cheer we do at the end of every practice,” Mayone, Fayston, said. “Just knowing that everyone there is there to support you, loves each other on the field and that we have that community to lean back on, no matter the circumstances, is really important to our success and sets us apart.”

TEAM CHEMISTRY

Despite making six trips to the final, the Highlanders’ only championship came in 2010. The players and coaches say this year they have the right combination of community support and team chemistry to bring home the Division 2 title.

For co-captain Adelaide “Sully” Sullivan, a center defender, the community’s involvement in sports plays a big role. “I know that our school, along with the parents, is so passionate about sports. Everyone follows them. Everyone comes to games. Everyone shows up to support each other,” said Sullivan, a Waitsfield senior.

Center defender Bridan Merrill, a junior from Warren, said she feels the team’s confidence increase when family and friends come to away games.

For center midfielder Adelaide Chalmers, a junior from Waterbury, it’s the balance of accountability and love for the game that set them apart. “We enjoy being there and we have such good connections, not only with each other, but with our coaches,” she said.

ALL THE WAY

Despite having a cohesive team, there were some growing pains the past few years. “It sucks, when you feel like you have a championship team but there's still minor things to work on,” said Lynn Sobczyk, Harwood’s first female girls head soccer coach. She said she felt underprepared in her first year when they went to the championship, but this year they are ready to go all the way.

“In last year's final, it was just a matter of the team being young; there’s still things to learn and grasp,” she said.

Sobczyk, aided by assistant coach Amanda Olney, said she makes sure everyone feels seen on the team. “When you give kids that, it allows them to feel comfortable making mistakes,” the Waterbury Center resident said. “It makes them think, ‘I also matter. I also can put work in and no matter what I'm doing, whether on the sideline or on the field for five minutes, every little piece matters.’”

OUR BENCH

Mayone sees the benefit of this on the field. “Everybody on our team recognizes that even when you're on the bench, that means that your role then is to support everybody who's on the field,” the senior said. “A lot of our confidence when we're on the field [is from] the positivity that we're feeling from our bench. Hearing the cheering, the support and positivity from our bench brings a lot of life to our game.”

Mayone said that the team’s unity has helped them examine their weakness and turn it into a strength. They normally come on strong in the second half, but their coach pushed them to score within the first 10 minutes of each half. They vocalize this focus before every game. “Keeping our mind set on that keeps that energy super strong,” she said, “which has really helped us get our scores up in games and put the ball away. We're not only going out strong, we’re starting strong.”

Coach Sobczyk feels strongly that the team is ready this year. “I think this group has learned consequences from losing that last final,” she said. “They don't want to have that taste in their mouth anymore.”

Harwood faces #8-seeded Rice Memorial at home in the quarterfinals on Oct. 23 at 3 p.m. Winning that game would take them to the semifinals on Oct. 27.

Katie Lyford is a community reporting fellow with the Journalism New England Career Lab, reporting for The Valley Reporter and the Waterbury Roundabout.