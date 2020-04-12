On Saturday, April 11 Emergency Responders from around the Mad River Valley held a parade. The Mad River Valley Emergency Vehicle Parade started at Waitsfield Champlain Valley Telecom in Waitsfield and went through Fayston up Route 17 and German Flats Road. Then down the Sugarbush Access Road and into Warren and traveling the East Warren Road and Joslin Hill and Tremblay Roads in Waitsfield before heading home.

Below are some videos sent in to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The first video is from Pat and Dave Clark on Old County Road in Waitsfield.

The next is from Bruce Sinnott who shared via YouTube.

