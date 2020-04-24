Today we hear from former videographer and video storyteller David Smith of Middlesex on how he is handling life during COVID-19.

You can send us video & audio files to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call us at 496-3607. We are also collaborating with the Mad River Valley 4-Season Guide and you can fill out a form as part of their The MRV Stories of Resilience Project. The Mad River Valley Chamber of Commerce is figuring out how to create video content to record stories, details to come soon.