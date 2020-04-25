Waitsfield resident Russ Bennett has offered a fundraising challenge for The Valley Reporter. He will make a sponsorship contribution of $200 and match the next $200 in sponsorships made to the local newspaper.

"Let's turn that $200 into at least $800 to support The Valley Reporter and critical community journalism," Bennett said.

"We appreciate Russ's generosity and support and are humbled by his contribution," said Valley Reporter publisher Patricia Clark.

Contributions can be made via PayPal at www.valleyreporter.com, by credit card by calling 802-496-3928, or by check, mailed to P.O. Box 119, Waitsfield, VT 05673.