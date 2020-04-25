The Madsonian Museum, Waitsfield, is on a search for the biggest trees in The Valley, by species. This search began because a Waitsfield citizen reported that the tree stump in front of the entrance to the Madsonian is the remains of an enormous elm tree, famous for being the biggest in the state.

Peter MacLaren measures a sugar maple at 150 inches in circumference in front of the West Hill House B&B, Warren.

The stump is between 6 and 7 feet in diameter, yielding a circumference of between 226 and 264 inches. It was cut down because it was thought that one of the huge limbs could do great damage to the covered bridge if it came down in a storm.

According to the Vermont Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation list of the biggest trees in Vermont, there is only one tree listed in Warren, Waitsfield or Fayston – an eastern hemlock.

Now the challenge is out. Anyone who has a big tree in their yard or has seen one in The Valley is asked to take a circumference at 4 feet 6 inches off the ground and email it to the Madsonian. Include the species, circumference and a photo, which will be posted on the Madsonian's website.