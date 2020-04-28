Revitalizing Waterbury launches a three-day campaign aimed at increasing gift card purchases from Waterbury businesses. The campaign is open to all businesses in town; thank you to those who provided their information. The link provides access to the digital assets for the campaign that can be shared on social media pages, as well as posters that can be printed and hung in businesses. Businesses can This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. updated information if they did not fill out the original sign-up form. https://revitalizingwaterbury.org/gift-cards.