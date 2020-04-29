Join the virtual Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride on June 20! Raise money together while social distancing and engaging in healthy activities. While physically hosting the 10th anniversary of the Vermont Adaptive Charity Ride at the Long Trail Brewery is not in the cards, they are determined to celebrate this event with a virtual ride party on June 20. Lots of fun things are planned. And it starts now. There are even more ways to participate this year: ride, stationary bike, run, walk, roll, do exercise classes, horseback ride and more including contests, fundraising incentives and prizes with a full day of livestreaming on June 20. Participate anytime and anywhere, from the safety of your own home or neighborhood. Learn more and register today at charityride.vermontadaptive.org.