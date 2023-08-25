Warren native Anna Duffy, joins Harwood Union this month as a special educator. Duffy grew up in The Valley and attended the Green Mountain Valley School, after spending time at Harwood Union as a seventh grader.

“I’m looking forward to joining the community there this school year,” she said.

After graduating from GMVS, she attended St. Michael’s College, graduating in May with a BA in psychology and minor in education studies.

“I am currently pursuing my master’s in special education there as well. I have always enjoyed working with the school-age population and have had vast experience in my undergrad working with students independently and have gained a lot of knowledge in this area,” said.

She said she is looking forward to getting to know her students holistically and supporting them in all aspects of life.

“This year I am looking forward to forming new relationships and helping the middle school students navigate their journey towards high school,” she said.

“Additionally, I am excited to bring students skiing this winter on ski days,” she added.