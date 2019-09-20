The Barns and Bridges Festival is this weekend, September 20 to 22. The festival, organized by Valley Arts, is a communitywide celebration of the history of the agricultural heritage and the architecture of The Valley’s barns and bridges.

Yestermorrow and Valley Arts are sponsoring a Historic Barn Tour on Saturday, September 21, providing guests the opportunity to visit interiors of select barns. Learn the facts surrounding the barns from docents explaining the various styles and framing techniques of the barns as well as relating interesting tales of the farm’s history. The tour originates at Yestermorrow at 9 a.m. and visits the Round Barn, Mountain Valley Farm, the Edgcomb Barn and concludes around 1 p.m. at the repurposed barn of Mad River Distillery. Lunch is included in the tour. For reservations and information contact Yestermorrow Design and Build School at 802-496-5545 or go to www.yestermorrow.org/events.

Other activities include the Photo Show at the Red Barn Galleries at Lareau Farm on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. Chain saw carving can be found on Bridge Street on Saturday from noon to 3:30 p.m.

Sunday’s self-guided tour begins in the morning with visits to bridges, farms and barns throughout The Valley. Certain farms are welcoming guests while others are drive-by photo opportunities. Visit the Blair Barn, Lareau Barn, Northridge Highland Farm, Pestle Farm and numerous others as well as the five covered bridges scattered across The Valley. Maps can be found at Three Mountain Cafe, All Things Bright and Beautiful, the Welcome Center on Bridge Street and various other locations around The Valley.

On Sunday afternoon from noon to 3:30 p.m. Salt and Sand Studios, Route 100 south of Warren, will hold it Glasstastic Celebration featuring glass blowing, free yoga classes, and food by Mad River Taste Place.

Saturday and Sunday the Bundy Modern Gallery, Waitsfield, is open with an exhibit and sculpture park from noon to 5 p.m.

The festival concludes Sunday afternoon with music by The Grift at Worthy Burger Too located in Mad River Green Shops, Waitsfield, from 4 to 7 p.m.