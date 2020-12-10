The Valley Players will present a live staged reading of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, via the meeting platform Zoom. The free performances will begin promptly at 7 p.m., December 17, 18 and 19. Zoom meeting ID information is available on the Valley Players’ website. “A Christmas Carol” recounts the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly miser who is visited by the ghost of his former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present and Yet to Come. After their visits, Scrooge is transformed into a kinder, gentler man.

Written in 1843, during a period when the British were reevaluating Christmas traditions by embracing new ones, such as Christmas trees, the main themes are redemption and the treatment of the poor. Published on December 19, the first edition sold out by Christmas Eve. “It’s a timeless story of human connection,” said director Ruth Ann Pattee. “No matter what is going on in the world, a reminder to be kind and generous to those less fortunate than ourselves is always welcome.”

Leading the cast of 24 is Matthew Grant Winston as Scrooge. Wes Olds plays the long-suffering clerk, Bob Cratchit, and Taryn Noelle plays his wife. The Spirits are played by Sara Lee (The Spirit of Christmas Past), Barry Bolio (The Spirit of Christmas Present) and Brent Adams (The Spirit of Christmas Yet to Come). J. Louis Reid plays the Ghost of Jacob Marley.

The presentation of “A Christmas Carol” is the third in the Theater in Your Home series. Future productions are planned for January, February and March. The January production will be “A Life Altering Event” by local playwright Jeanne Beckwith of Roxbury, Vermont, and will be directed by Doug Bergstein. Anyone interested in being considered for a role should contact Bergstein at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Admission to watch is free and donations are accepted. More information about all the productions is available at valleyplayers.com.