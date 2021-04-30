The Mad River Valley Back Country Coalition (MRVBC) held a 2021 backyard photo challenge this winter as a way to engage with members this winter. The theme of the contest was "Ski from Your Backyard."

MRVBC accepted three pictures from contestants and participation was not limited to members. The panel of judges included the current board of directors who selected 15 keepers out of 42 photos submitted by 17 people.

"We did this not knowing the photographer by assigning a number to each entry. We then reached out to our advisory committee who selected the eight finalists by way of a creative shopping method that ranked them in order of finish. We have some nice art to promote local outdoor recreation and we supported our sponsors by purchasing the gift certificates. It was fun," said MRVBC spokesperson Kevin Russell.

First Place – No. 12: Nora McDonough. (Prize: $100 gift certificate from Onion River Outdoors.)

Second Place – No. 21: Rebecca LaFaver. (Prize: $50 gift certificate from Clearwater Sports.)

Third Place – No. 39: Holly Miller. (Prize: $25 gift certificate from Lawson's Finest Liquids.)

Honorable Mention:

No. 27, Nora Mc Donough; No. 40, Todd Shapera; No. 24, Katrina Howe; No. 13, Katrina Howe; No. 37, Holly Miller.

View the winning photos here:

Dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/dbv9j2bbfjdavjh/AACHegMT4hKHxWeZtMEti2X_a?dl=0