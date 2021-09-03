Product Think Tank will be hosting Granville, VT- based jewelry maker Ann Mills for a pop-up 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, September 3, in the Mad River Green Shops studio location. Mills’ pieces are created from beads (glass, crystal, wood, ceramic, sterling silver) and semi-precious stones she has found on her travels through the U.S., at the International Gem/Mineral show in Tucson, and from her own pre-COVID travels. She has created around 1,000 different designs using this method and also redesigns from old (often inherited pieces) to make something new.

Customers will buy pieces directly from Ann. Please bring cash. For further information, contact Ann at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .