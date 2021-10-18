Mad River Valley Arts closes out 2021 at its Festival Gallery with “Fluid Expressions,” the annual awards show by the Vermont Watercolor Society. The juried exhibition brings 30 outstanding paintings to the Festival Gallery, each eligible for special awards of recognition.

Watercolor paintings are quickly becoming the most collected art medium in America due to the newer, brilliant and permanent pigments available. The paintings in “Fluid Expressions” reflect the new color trends and vary in style from realism to abstract and illustrate the wide range of styles and techniques currently utilized by watercolor artists.

“Fluid Expressions” at the Festival Gallery at Mad River Valley Arts is free to the public, made possible through a collaboration between the Vermont Watercolor Society and Mad River Valley Arts. The exhibition runs from October 22 to December 17 (closed November 24 to 26 for Thanksgiving vacation). Gallery hours are Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. The Festival Gallery is located in the Village Square Shopping Center, Route 100, Waitsfield. For information: 802-496-6682 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The show with the award winners can also be viewed on the Vermont Watercolor Society’s website (vtwatercolor.org) starting November 1.