Love What You Do

By Joan Robbio

This periodic series of three images and responses to questions tells the stories of people of The Valley who love what they do. As Confucius once said, “Choose a job you love and you will never work a day in your life.”

This month features Kim Pashby, bartender at American Flatbread in Waitsfield.

How long have you lived in Vermont and where did you grow up?

I was born in Vermont. I moved away a few times but always returned. I love where I live.

What did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a movie star. I couldn’t see enough movies. Now I feel I’m on stage every day when I work behind the bar at American Flatbread.

What was your first job and how did you get it?

I baby sat. $10 a day for three kids for eight hours a day. Never again!

Who was the biggest influence in your decision to choose the work you now do?

My parents. I worked in sales. I was at a desk and/or driving all the time. I knew there was way more in life. I made a vow to myself that I would work in a field that made me happy even if the pay wasn’t as good. Both of my parents were skeptical at first but supported my decisions. I couldn’t be happier today. I love what I do.

What steps did you take to get where you are today/what sacrifices have you made to get to this point in the work you do?

I couldn’t sit all day. I love the interaction with people. Working weekends can be challenging at times. My friends and family have been understanding of my schedule. Luckily, I work for awesome employers who support their employees. We work hard and always get major holidays off. I feel very fortunate and never feel that it’s really work.

What is the best job advice that you’ve ever received?

Take a chance. When I started at American Flatbread there were only three to four wine selections. I’m proud of our current wine list and cocktails. I educated myself to become more wine savvy to make selections that would complement our cuisine.

What are you most grateful for in your life?

My health, friends, and my family. A few years ago, I had some major surgery that put me out of commission for weeks. I am forever grateful for the support I received.

How do you give back?

This seems insignificant but I try to be kind and understanding. I deal with some very interesting people at times. I try to treat others the way I would like to be treated even when some aren’t kind back!

Do you have a favorite quote that you live by?

Be calm. Be strong. Be grateful.

As special ‘thank you’ to Jim and Steve who agreed to be photographed when Kim was serving them at American Flatbread

To suggest someone who “Loves What They Do,” email Joan Robbio at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.