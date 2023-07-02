Eight two-sided banners featuring paintings by local artists have gone up on Bridge Street in Waitsfield. All the banners were painted on upcycled banners with returned house paint. The artists include Katie Babic, John Anderson, Dotty Kyle, Gary Eckhart, Bette Ann Libby, Dave Sellers, Keith Davidson, Jill McManus/Kids Creations and Beth Kendrick. Judy Beningson sewed the banners.

This is the third year that hand-painted banners by local artists have been displayed on Bridge Street. The banners will hang through mid-October. Sponsors and supporters of the project include Bisbee’s Hardware, MRV Arts, Madsonian Museum and Village Grocery.

A reception for the banners project will be held at the Madsonian Museum in Waitsfield on July 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The rain date will be July 19.