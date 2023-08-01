The Vermont Plein Air Festival, Painting Barns and Bridges in the Mad River Valley is happening on August 11, 12 and 13. It is a unique painting event for artists and art aficionados alike. ‘En plein air’ is a French expression meaning “in the open air,” and refers to the act of painting outdoors with the artist's subject in full view. Plein air artists capture the spirit and essence of a landscape or subject by incorporating natural light, color, and movement into their works.

Advertisement

Visitors have the opportunity to see art in the making as artists gather to paint in the fresh air to compose unique interpretations of The Valley’s iconic villages, rivers, mountains, covered bridges and barns. A sidewalk art show, free children’s paint kits, Bridge Street Merchant Specials, and other activities make for the perfect family venture. Artists participating in this year’s festival receive a Continental breakfast and map of painting sites and more (available at check-in). Artists are welcome to register at madrivervalleyarts.org or on the days of the event starting at 8:30 a.m. August 11, 12 and 13 on Bridge Street in Waitsfield. The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.