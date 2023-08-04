Folks have likely seen Ella Grace Holter belting it out with her multi-talented Holter family on The Warren Store porch on the Fourth of July, or at a Round Up on the River. Or perhaps seen her on the Harwood stage singing with the chorale, or Harwood’s honor choir, I Cantori, or as the lead in one of the school’s renowned musical productions. On Thursday, August 3, Ella Grace, who performs under her first and middle names, will be unveiling her own songs at an intimate performance at Phantom Theater in Warren.

For the last several years, she has been living in Los Angeles, where she is writing and crafting her own songs and working to break into the music scene there.

“I spend most of my time writing [music],” she said. “But I have gotten to do a bunch of recording this year.” The fruit of those efforts will be an EP, “Before I Fell in Love,” which she intends to release later in 2023.

“I’m technically self-releasing this project, but I’ve been working with my brother [vocalist/keyboardist Colin Holter] and an engineer who also happens to be a close friend of my brother and mine,” she said. “They’ve been really helpful throughout this whole process.”

Earlier this year, Holter was invited to play a gig in Beverly Hills with Breaking Sound, a music/management organization that helps emerging artists get their music out. She hopes the EP will prompt further interest in her songs, which she classifies stylistically as “indie pop/rock.”

At her Phantom Theater performance, she’ll be singing songs off the EP, as well as some other original tunes she’s written over the last couple of years.

“I’ll be playing with one of my dear friends Paige Thibault, a phenomenal keyboardist and another Vermont-turned LA person,” said Grace said. “Paige went to Champlain Valley Union for high school, but we were both members of Soundcheck, a social justice band made up of students from around Central Vermont. After high school Paige attended the Thornton School of Music at USC in LA. They’re an amazing musician, artist and friend of mine, and I love playing with them.”

She is thrilled to have the opportunity to unveil her songs back home in the Mad River Valley. “This is going to be a super chill, intimate, and fun show,” she said. “These songs are near and dear to my heart; they’re really speaking from a place of vulnerability. I hope you’ll have as much fun listening to them as I did writing them.”

Showtime for the August 3 performance is at 8 p.m., and tickets are available at https://sevendaystickets.com/organizations/phantom-theater.