Join three Mad River Valley artists on October 12 at 5 p.m. at Rumble’s Bistro at Lincoln Peak for an opening reception featuring their work. Sugarbush Resort and Mad River Valley Arts join together to showcase the talents of Gary Eckhart, AnneMarie DeFreest and Dodge Bingham. Their works span from the abstract to the representational and mediums range from watercolor to oil pastel, collage, fine oil paints and cold wax. The show is color forward and each artist uses various techniques in their works inspired by the Mad River Valley.

“My art is about the process of painting and the endless possibilities of abstraction,” said AnneMarie DeFreest, Waitsfield. A viewer of her pieces can see the layers in her work and appreciate the abstraction of what she sees. Dodge Bingham, Fayston, reveals his approach to painting when he says, “My process is one of discovery and experimentation, trusting that the ideas and emotions I’m searching for will eventually emerge through my work.” On his website, Gary Eckhart, Warren, writes, “I am captivated by the rich subject matter throughout Vermont and New England and especially enjoy painting the sparkle of crisp winter snow, vibrant autumn foliage and lush summer landscapes.”

The show runs from October 12 through fall foliage and ski season.