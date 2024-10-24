Green Mountain Valley School (GMVS), presents the musical “Pippin” October 24 through 26. This 1972 Tony Award-winning musical tells the story of one young person’s pursuit of doing something extraordinary with their life. All are welcome at GMVS’s Dave Gavett Theater for this highly-anticipated event.

Based on the 2013 Broadway Revival version, “Pippin” is set under a traveling circus top, where a group of circus players tell the story of historical figure King Charlemagne’s son, Pippin, as he explores the meaning of life in the Middle Ages. Directed by Vermont native Nick Caycedo, who brings a wealth of experience and creative imagination to campus each fall, “Pippin” features Stephen Schwartz’s , folk-inspired score (composer of “Godspell” and “Wicked”) and integrates heightened theatricality, Fosse-style dance, and circus artistry.

To prepare for “Pippin,” GMVS hosted a three-day circus camp led by Fayston native, Eric Bates, a world-renowned circus artist and Guinness World Record holder. Bates, the son of Jen Robillard, GMVS’s assistant academic director and language teacher and the late Charles Bates, is recognized globally as one of the top cigar box jugglers. His dynamic teaching style energized the group, encouraging them to embrace the physical and creative challenges of circus arts. His visit added an exciting new dimension to the students’ ability to bring the story of “Pippin” to life, according to organizers.

"We are immensely proud of the hard work and passion our students have shown during the preparation for this year’s production," said Tracy Keller, head of school. "Theater has always been a vital part of the GMVS experience, beginning with Dave Gavett’s inaugural production of “Godspell.” This year’s performance of “Pippin” will showcase the creativity and dedication that we aim to achieve across all of our programs."

The story of “Pippin” captures each student’s pursuit of a meaningful life. In fact, the first time GMVS presented “Pippin,” back in 1980, it starred GMVS alumus Doug Lewis ‘82 as the leading player. Lewis went on to find his “extraordinary” as a two-time Olympian (1984 and 1988) and two-time U.S. downhill champion.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on October 24, 25 and 26. Tickets: https://gmvs.org/blog/calendar/pippin/ or at the box office on the night(s) of the performance.